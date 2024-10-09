Todrick Hall, F Michael Haynie, and More Join Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: ALIIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast has been announced for I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall. The lineup will include Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots, Straight Outta Oz) as well as F. Michael Haynie.

Jay Armstrong Johnson is the creator and executive producer and the event is produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films, and directed by Heath Saunders. This homage to the cult-favorite Disney film Hocus Pocus promises to enchant audiences once again as the Broadway community unites to benefit the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

The annual show, a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus is Monday, October 21, 2024, at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) at the iconic Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003) and is followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest–dress to impress in your most creative Halloween attire. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees (with an increase to $65 in October and $100 at the door) and go on sale today at ipasoy2024.cbo.io. VIP and Sponsorships start at $250.



“I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of longtime friends like Todrick Hall, who have stood by me on this journey, and for the new friends who have joined us along the way,” says Johnson. “It's truly inspiring to see such a diverse and talented group of people coming together to support this vital cause. Their generosity and dedication to uplifting the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth through The Ali Forney Center is a reminder of the power of community, and I couldn't be more thankful for the love and energy they bring to I Put A Spell On You every year.”

Johnson leads the charge as the bewitching and hilarious Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski casting a mesmerizing charm as the ditzy yet irresistible Sarah Sanderson. Amanda Williams Ware delivers comedic gold as the lovable Mary Sanderson, completing the wickedly fun trio. Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic with a cast that includes Tony Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot) , Tony Award-nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge, Chicago), Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots, Straight Outta Oz), Stephen Brower (Lempicka), Yeman Brown (Queen of Versailles), Max Clayton (Music Man), Karli Dinardo (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), Nick Gaga, Domanick Hubbard (Nat'l Tours:Jesus Christ Superstar, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), F Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked), Jonte' Moaning (choreographer The Beyoncé Experience, Kimmi Moore, Jake Pedersen (Wicked, Parade), Heath Saunders (Great Comet of 1812, Company), Trent Saunders (Hadestown, Aladdin), and Emma Sofia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball). Plus Karma Jenkins (The Time Traveler's Wife) brings heart and spunk as Dani Dennison, with Maddox Martin and Kathryn Priest portraying the courageous Max and Allison.

The incredible cast of I Put a Spell on You will be accompanied by an equally stunning lineup of dancers who promise to deliver a mesmerizing performance, featuring a diverse and talented ensemble. This ensemble includes Eli Alfau, Laura Aronoff, Claire Avakian, Annelise Baker, Scott Bebell, Keely Beirne, Jordan Berkman, Antonio Beverly, Noah Blessings, Josh Bordman, Rhagan Carter, Thea Celey, Aria Christina Evans, Emma Cook, Kaylee DaCosta, Taylor Daniels, Maria DeSario, Briana Doran, Ava Esposito, Annie Gagen, Cassandra Gauthier, Jules Geiss, Jada German, Cam Gradel, Logan Gray Saad, Rachel Grinde, Anna Guerra, Niara Hardister, Chance Hoover, Rachel Hull, Abbey Hunt, Gabe Hyman, Brittany Jenkins, Dainique Jones, Leah Joy Faircloth, Rachel Kay, Erin Kei, Maya Kitayama, Michal Kolaczkowski, Camryn Kopetic, Matthew Liotine, James Little Jr., Giuseppe Little, Sam Lobel, Delaney Love, Hector Maisonet, Sarah Mary Grace Thackery, Minju Michelle Lee, Alex Mitchell, Bella Mittenthal, Justin Mock, Mamiko Nakatsugawa, Nick Nazzaro, Antoine Neal, David Nick Alea, Kay Noelle, Fred Odgaard, Yurika Ono, Alex Osorio, Hugo Pizano, Chloe Rae Kehm, Luca Rapisarda, Jeremey Ray, Ellie Reid, Gabriel Reyes, Jonathan Reyes, Devin Richey, Kristin Roa, Sarah Rose, Aliya Rose, Bridget Rose Quinn, Grace Rusnica, Ian Saunders, Nygel Sejismundo, Drew Shoemaker, Jamal Shuriah, Omari Simmons, Sissa Strain, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Jack Taylor, Christopher Tipps, Emily Ulrich, Raquel Umbarila, Danny Venini, Ahren Victory, Julian Wicks, Kiara Williams, Evor Wright, Crystal Wright, Davey Wright Jr., Jon Yepez, and Cole Zieser. Their energy and artistry will add an enchanting dimension to this magical production!

I Put A Spell On You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall is executive produced by Jay Armstrong Johnson, conceived by Johnson and Heath Saunders, and written by Johnson, Saunders with additional material from Natalie Hinds, Stephen Brower, and Jackson Teeley. It is produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films, general managed by Andy Jones, Baseline Theatrical, production management by Sean Gorski, Hudson Theatrical Associates. The executive producer committee includes Sean Cocchia, Todd Donovan, Andy Jones, and Tom Schumacher. The creative team is led by director Heath Saunders, creative director and Costume Designer DW, music supervisor Jackson Teely, music consultant Will Van Dyke, music producers Lloyd Kikoler, Conor Keelan, Mike Pacifico, assistant director Sydnie Roy, supervising choreographer Michael Anthony Sylvester, associate supervising choreographer Kristopher Stanley Ward, assistant choreographer Tori Cabroni, makeup designer Kyle Krueger, creative advisor Ahmad Simmons, and event consultant Whitney Britt/Two Dog Circus.

The performance features choreography by Mike Baerga, Hope Melody Easterbrook, Tyler Eisenreich, Eamon Foley, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Reed Luplau, Leo Moctezuma, Jenny Oehlwein, Julius Rubio, Kellen Stancil, Theresa Stone, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Chaz Wolcott and David Wright Jr.

The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, wardrobe supervision by Norah Fischer, and costume designers include Taylor Barnett, Kelsey Buerger, Antonio Consuegra, Thomas Gleudenis, Brian Hemesath, Sarah Marie Dixey, Cameron Choi Loeb. SFX makeup lead is Christina Vida Roldos, wigs designed by Bobby Clifton Zlotnik, Katie Beaty, props designed by Andy Diaz, video design by Brian Pacelli with additional video design by Cooper Adams, Taylor Gordon, Jamie Kiliany, Joey Moro, Brad Peterson, Ryan Shreve, Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, Juniper Stuart, Ann Slote, Brian Staton, Claire Talbott, sound design by Josh Liebert, lighting design by Andrew Garvis, house photography by Thomas Mundell and Shawn Salley. The stage management team includes Lucy Houlihan, Ashton Pickering, Tiffanie Lane, Celina Revollar, Donna Reinhold and Kristina Vook. The video team is helmed by Jake Primmerman with Haven Houston. Joe Hornberger and David Wright Jr. are assistants to Jay Armstrong Johnson, the social media team includes Tessie Tokash and Joe Hornberger,and additional producer assistants include Emily Ballou, Zack Maluccio and Eli Tokash.

