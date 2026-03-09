Black Theatre United Will Host BTU Design Expo 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Theatre United has announced the BTU Design Expo 2026, a dynamic gathering celebrating the artistry and innovation shaping the future of theatrical design. Hosted by NYU Tisch School of the Arts, this year’s Expo will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the state-of-the-art John A. Paulson Center in New York City.

The 2026 Expo brings together leading theatre designers from across every design discipline alongside emerging and early-career artists for a day of connection, inspiration, and access. Expanding its reach this year, BTU is also spotlighting the essential ancillary artists who support designers and form the backbone of theatrical design teams—opening the door to the full spectrum of creative roles that bring productions to life. All are welcome.

Participants will experience an energizing lineup of panel discussions, design demonstrations, small-group conversations, a curated resource session, and an expanded portfolio review creating unparalleled opportunities to engage directly with industry leaders and encounter the work driving the next era of theatrical design. The Expo will open with special welcome remarks from Tony and Academy Award–winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell, who will share insights from his groundbreaking career.

Founded in 2025 by BTU leaders Lisa Dawn Cave (Broadway Stage Manager), Carin Ford (Broadway Sound Engineer), and Michael McElroy (Broadway Performer), the BTU Design Expo was created to champion emerging designers and early-career professionals. The initiative offers meaningful exposure, mentorship, and resources across Scenic, Lighting, Costume, Hair & Wig, Makeup, Sound, Projection & Video Design, and Special Effects.

Open to students, faculty, staff, and anyone passionate about theatre, the Expo is more than an event—it is a vibrant space for communication, collaboration, and community-building. Designers from all backgrounds are invited to connect with established professionals, build peer networks, and step boldly into the future of theatrical design. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at the link below. You don't want to miss this event.