The Tank's FAST & FURIOUS Continues August 4

The Tank presents Fast & Furious 41 on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM EST.

Live performance exists to serve as America's cultural conscience. It is the artist's responsibility to make work that shines a light on things when they're wrong, celebrate them when they're right and model alternative possibilities. This kind of work can change hearts and minds. The artist's ability to act fast and create work quickly in response to events, policies and general dumpster fires has never been more crucial, as they participate in building the language of resistance.

Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously! Artists interested in presenting work can e-mail host and producer, Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry at kev@thetanknyc.org for more information.

