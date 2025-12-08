Photos: THE PEOPLE VERSUS LENNY BRUCE in Rehearsals

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for Cause Celebre Productions’ upcoming public reading of Susan Charlotte’s play "THE PEOPLE VERSUS Lenny Bruce" on Monday, December 15 at 7pm at The New York Society for Ethical Culture. See photos!

The story of Lenny Bruce and his New York trial is more relevant now than ever. A heart-breaking and thought provoking story filled with humor, this theatrical adaptation is the story of comic Lenny Bruce and his lawyer Martin Garbus who tried to save his client from the system – and from himself. Both conservatives and liberals are featured in the play, including Jules Feiffer and Dorothy Kilgallen, described as “convent bred”, who approved of every obscene word that Lenny Bruce used!

The cast for The People Versus Lenny Bruce is Stephen Dexter (The Shark is Broken) as Lenny Bruce, Timothy Doyle (Fortune’s Fool) as Jules Feiffer, Michael Citriniti (Good Fellas) as Herbert Ruhe, Michael Bryan French (Madoff) as Richard H. Kuh, Eddie Kehler (Criminal Minds) as Forrest Johnson, Roberta Wallach (The Diary of Anne Frank) as Dorothy Kilgallen, and Jack Wetherall (The Elephant Man – original B’way production) as Marty Garbus/Narrator.

Following the reading, two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus will moderate a panel with special guests Martin Garbus, Susan Herman – President Emeritus of the A.C.L.U. and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Professor of Law – Brooklyn Law School, Tom Fontana – President of the Writers Guild of America East and creator of the television series “Oz”, and Mike Osgood – former Deputy Chief if the NYPD/Special Victims Unit.

For tickets visit www.causecelebreproductions.org