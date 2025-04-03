The Tank Unveils Summer 2025 Core Productions and Festivals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank has revealed their Summer 2025 Core Productions and Festivals. The summer season will begin at the end of May with the World Premiere of Love You More, by Nikhil Mahapatra (American Hunger) and directed by N // Nicky Maggio (Roundabout Directors Group Cohort 6). In July, The Tank will present Berlindia! by Daniel Holzman (Middle School Play) and directed by Noah Latty (Kinderkrankenhaus).



The Tank will also host their annual summer festivals, including PrideFest, curated for 2025 by Max Mooney; TrashFest; DarkFest; and LimeFest. Submissions for all four of the festivals are now open and can be submitted at thetanknyc.org/summer-season.



Casting and additional creative team members, plus on-sale dates, will be announced at a later date.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.



Details on the Summer 2025 season:



The World Premiere of

LOVE YOU MORE

By Nikhil Mahapatra

Directed by N // Nicky Maggio

Performances begin May 29, 2025

Limited run through June 19, 2025

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater



Do you have siblings? Are you the favourite? No? Are you sure? A play about 3 sisters, but actually only 2 sisters, being sisterly, and figuring out what that means when you're all that's left (in under 90 minutes too!).



Love You More will feature Omar Rahim, Mahima Saigal (Elyria), and Jasmine Sharma (you don’t have to do anything).



Love You More will feature Visual Design by Aoshuang Zhang, Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen, and Sound Design by Joshua Dumas. Pradanya Subramanyan is the Production Stage Manager and Carlton V Bell II is the Tank Producing Fellow/Line Producer. Love You More is co-produced by Eric Shethar.



BERLINDIA!

By Daniel Holzman

Directed by Noah Latty

Performances begin July 5, 2025

Limited run through July 27, 2025

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



You wake up one day and your mother is gone. She moved to Berlin? She moved to Berlin because of techno? Berlin moved to India? When did that happen? Berlindia! is an epic family quest into the heart of the many cities/nightclubs/couches/people we call home— and what happens when they move.



This world premiere is produced by Emma Richmond and Thalia Sablon, with additional support from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and Clubbed Thumb. Further cast and creative team to be announced.



PRIDEFEST

Curated by Max Mooney

June 19-29, 2025



A festival of new and imaginative performances from queer artists that center our community. The shows of PrideFest 2025 address queer joy, laughter, struggle, resistance and beauty through a range of mediums including theater, comedy, puppetry, storytelling, and music. These performances will reflect where we've come from, where we are, and where we can go.



TRASHFEST

July 21-27, 2025



It is often difficult to wrestle with the environmental impact that our daily lives and our work have - especially in theater, where so many resources are needed to develop sets, props, and costumes that are only used for a short amount of time. TrashFest centers work that produces no waste by reusing materials discarded as garbage.

DARKFEST

July 21-27, 2025



For tweleve years, The Tank has hosted DarkFest - a week of shows that do not use conventional theatrical lighting in an effort to reexamine how we can make theater more sustainable. DarkFest celebrates innovative performance that utilizes self-sufficient and alternative energy sources.

LIMEFEST

August 4-24, 2025



New, zesty works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary or gender non-conforming.



