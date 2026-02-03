The New Group's THE ADDING MACHINE to Offer Talkbacks & Accessibility Initiatives

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Group has revealed a slate of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives in conjunction with The Adding Machine. This production of The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, features Sarita Choudhury, Michael Cyril Creighton, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jennifer Tilly. Scott Elliott directs. Performances begin March 24 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through May 10. This production launches The New Group’s 2026 Season in the company’s new home at The Theater at St. Clement's.



Mr. Zero (Daphne Rubin-Vega) is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero (Jennifer Tilly), or his workwife Daisy (Sarita Choudhury). But when Mr. Zero’s boss (Michael Cyril Creighton) replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently, propelling him on a wild existential journey that is scarily current, despite being written over 100 years ago. In a production from The New Group, this experimental revival dusts off Elmer L. Rice’s 1923 satire The Adding Machine to reveal the emotional impact of what it means to be replaceable.



This production features Sarita Choudhury (Daisy), Michael Cyril Creighton (Everyone Else), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Mr. Zero) and Jennifer Tilly (Mrs. Zero). Scenic Design is by Derek McLane. Costume Design is by Catherine Zuber. Lighting Design is by Jeff Croiter. Sound Design is by Stan Mathabane. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm.



A series of upcoming talkbacks and accessibility initiatives is slated as follows.



First Preview Celebration:

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:00PM

Be a part of the first moment in The New Group’s new artistic home. All ticketholders to the performance on this date are invited to join the company in commemorating this milestone, with further details on these festivities to come.



Tuesday, March 31 at 7:00PM

Subscribers, Patron Ensemble Members and Artists are invited to The New Group Night, when the company’s community is celebrated with a post-show reception including refreshments and mingling at The Theater at St. Clement's.



Talkbacks:

Friday, April 3; Thursday, April 16; Tuesday, April 28

All ticketholders are invited to a post-show panel discussion following the 7:00PM performance, with guests and topic to be announced.



Pick Your Price Sunday Evenings:

All Sunday 7:00PM Performances (March 29, April 5, April 19, April 26, May 3, May 10).

The New Group will offer Pick Your Price seats at all Sunday performances. In an effort to provide more affordable ticket options for audience members, The New Group is offering tickets from $15-$150.



Masked Performance:

Saturday, April 4 at 2:00PM

All audience members are required to wear masks at this performance.

Open Caption Performance:

Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00PM

The New Group offers this Open Caption Performance. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition).



Events as detailed above are subject to change.

