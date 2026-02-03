Black Broadway Men Premiere Second Spotlight Series Live With Wayne Brady Tonight

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Watch live tonight (2/3) at 6:30pm EDT as Black Broadway Men premiere their second Spotlight Series: Live! with multiple Emmy Winner & Grammy Award Nominee Wayne Brady!

This one-on-one, in-person interview series, hosted by DeMone Seraphin, was recorded live January 12th and dives into the heart, mind, and soul of Mr. Brady, inspiring us all to strive for greatness.

This donation fundraising event raised over $1,000.00 in one night. All funds allocated go directly to the initiatives of Black Broadway Men United, Inc., including the Jesse L. Kearney Playwriting Initiative (applications open until Feb. 15th), the Hinton Battle Day of Dance, the Black Broadway Men Mentorship Program, and much more. The organization thanks our host location Mr. Purple, Mr. Wayne Brady himself, and all of the Black Broadway Men who helped make it happen and attended.

Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, author, and television personality. A true multi-hyphenate, Brady sets out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity. Recently off his stint on Broadway as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he earned his second Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for his role in the Broadway production The Wiz. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for a version of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” from his debut album.