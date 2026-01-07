Tedra Millan, Harrison Bryan and More Join MARCEL ON THE TRAIN at CSC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classic Stage Company has revealed additional cast members joining the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet (Who’s Your Baghdaddy, Private Jones) and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants, Wicked) and directed by Pailet.

Marcel on the Train will now feature Tedra Millan (Leopoldstadt) as Berthe along with company understudies Harrison Bryan (A Patron of the Arts), Rora Brodwin (A Modest Proposal), and Josh Odsess-Rubin (Miracle on 55th Street). They join the previously announced Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Max Gordon Moore (Tammy Faye), Aaron Serotsky (August: Osage County), Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants, Wicked), and Alex Wyse (Good Night, Oscar). Julie Benko, who was previously announced, is no longer able to join this engagement. Marcel on the Train will run from February 5 – March 14, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants, Wicked), this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.

The creative team for Marcel on the Train includes Scott Davis (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Studio Luna (Lighting Design), Jill BC DuBoff (Sound Design), and Geoff Josselson (Casting).

Marcel on the Train is presented by special arrangement with Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois).