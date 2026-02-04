MARCEL ON THE TRAIN Starring Ethan Slater Extended at CSC

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Classic Stage Company will present an additional week of performances for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Marshall Pailet & Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater and directed by Pailet.

Marcel on the Train begins previews tomorrow, February 5 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Due to popular demand, the limited engagement will now run through March 22.

Marcel on the Train features Rora Brodwin, Harrison Bryan, Maddie Corman, Tedra Millan, Max Gordon Moore, Josh Odsess-Rubin, Aaron Serotsky, Ethan Slater, and Alex Wyse.

History remembers Marcel Marceau as the world’s greatest mime. But before the spotlight, he was a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with nothing but courage and imagination. In the shadows of World War II, Marcel on the Train reveals the man behind the invisible mask. Co-written by and starring Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater, this inventive new play shows us how, sometimes, the loudest resistance begins in the most quiet places.