THOUGHTS & PRAYERS to be Presented at 2026 New York City Fringe Festival 

The Antigone Project will present Thoughts & Prayers written by Ibsen Santos, Aaron Michael Zook, Maddy Kelly, Prather Rehnquist, Ioanna Katsarou, Jon-Mykul Bowen, Cato Crumbley, Paige Hapeman, Ruth Łchav'aya K'isen Miller, Barbara Moreno, and Dustin Bussman, and directed by Ibsen Santos. The production will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain TheatreMainstage with performances on Thu April 2 at 6pm, Mon April 6 at 6pm, Mon April 13 at 6pm & Sat April 18 at 7pm.

In a society benumbed by senseless tragedy, survivors of an act of mass violence struggle with the ritualized return to normalcy. Thoughts & Prayers developed and written collaboratively by The Antigone Project is a theatrical experience that confronts teen isolation, sexual abuse, and gun violence wrapped in a red, white, and blue veneer.

The cast will feature Clarita De Gennaro, Maddy Kelly, Aaron Michael Zook, Ioanna Katsarou, Jon-Mykul Bowen, Cato Crumbley, Paige Hapeman, Ruth Łchav'aya K'isen Miller, Barbara Moreno, and Dustin Bussman.