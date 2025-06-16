THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Welcome New Cast Members

The Play That Goes Wrong will welcome three new members of the ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ as Joanie Anderson, Liana Hunt, and Evan Alexander Smith to the cast. Joanie Anderson begins performances as “Annie” beginning Monday, June 30th, and Liana Hunt begins performances as “Sandra” on Monday, July 7. Evan Alexander Smith joins as “Chris Bean” from July 11 through August 22. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently celebrating its 8th year in New York City, and its 5th year playing at New World Stages.



The Play That Goes Wrong cast currently stars Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra, and understudies Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.



The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.



Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.



