THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Ticket Sales to May 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway has extended, with tickets now on sale through May 31, 2026. The smash hit continues its run at New World Stages.

The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Evan Alexander Smith as Chris, Alex Mandell as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Blair Baker, Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on January 6, 2019, at The Lyceum Theatre.