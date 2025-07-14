THE OTHER MOZART is Coming to The Tank and Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE OTHER MOZART will return to New York City for one performance only on July 17th at 9:30pm at the Tank. Sylvia Milo's award-winning, Drama Desk nominated play tells the true, forgotten story of Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Amadeus - a prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer - who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, but her work and her story faded away, lost to history. Presented by the EdFest at The Tank, this special engagement launches THE OTHER MOZART toward the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later this summer.

Set in a stunning 18-foot dress, this multi award-winning production ushers you into a world of opulence and delight - obscured by restriction and prejudice. Inspired by the Mozart family's hilarious and heartbreaking letters, Nannerl Mozart finally tells her story. Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen (Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival) bring Nannerl's musical imagination to life with an award-winning original music using clavichords, music boxes, teacups and fluttering fans.

Recently featured on PBS in a documentary on Nannerl Mozart (which the play inspired into creation), the play has had over 350 performances to date, in 31 US States and 9 countries, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at HERE Arts, in London at St. James Theatre, in Munich at the Pasinger Fabrik, in Vienna at the Mozarthaus Vienna (Wolfgang's Figaro apartment), in Salzburg at the Mozart Wohnhaus apartment (by the invitation of the Mozarteum Foundation), in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Cultural Center and just last November in China at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center.



This performance gives NYC audiences a final preview before THE OTHER MOZART is presented by Assembly and Suzanna Rosenthal Productions in a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, July 30 to August 25. Sylvia Milo will share the Edinburgh performances with Daniela Galli, performing in rotation.