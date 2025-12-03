THE LARAMIE PROJECT 25th Anniversary Readings Begin Tomorrow at Audible Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audible Theater will present the special 25th anniversary reading of Tectonic Theater Project’s The Laramie Project, written by Moisés Kaufman and Members of the Tectonic Theater Project, live for four performances only at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

Directed by Tectonic’s Founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman, the cast will feature Kathleen Chalfant, Brandon Flynn, Midori Francis, John Gallagher Jr., Pooya Mohseni, Kal Penn, Conrad Ricamora, and Samira Wiley. Flynn replaces the previously announced Ethan Slater. Cast is subject to change.

The Laramie Project was written by Moisés Kaufman and the Members of Tectonic Theater Project: Head Writer Leigh Fondakowski; Associate Writers Stephen Belber, Greg Pierotti, and Stephen Wangh; and Dramaturgs Amanda Gronich, Sarah Lambert, Jeffrey LaHoste, John McAdams, Maude Mitchell, Andy Paris, Barbara Pitts, and Kelli Simpkins.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for the four readings on Thursday, December 4 at 7PM; Friday, December 5 at 7PM; and Saturday, December 6 at 2PM and 7PM.

Limited day-of $48 rush tickets are available on the TodayTix app beginning at 9:00am ET and in-person at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre box office at 12:00pm ET.

The Laramie Project will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending the show’s reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

The creative team includes David Lander (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and John Narun (video design), Robert Brill (scenic consultant), Peter Golub (original music), with casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA. Frank Lombardi is the Production Stage Manager and Eloia Peterson is the Assistant Stage Manager. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.

In 1998, a 21-year-old gay man named Matthew Shepherd was kidnapped and murdered in the prairie just outside the college town of Laramie, Wyoming. Following the tragedy, members of Tectonic Theater Project wove together over 200 authentic voices from the community in a powerful tapestry of grief, reflection, and ultimately, hope. Now, Tony nominee, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and Tectonic Theater Project artistic director Moisés Kaufman revisits this landmark work—hailed as one of the most vital in the American theater canon—at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

Since its premiere at The Denver Center Theater Company in 2000, The Laramie Project has become one of the most frequently performed plays in America, inspiring generations of audience members through numerous professional, amateur and school productions; a 2002 HBO film adaptation; and furthering social and political change with the 2009 enactment of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

Audible Theater’s current season of live shows at the Minetta Lane Theatre includes the upcoming world premiere comedy The Disappear, written and directed by Erica Schmidt (January 8-February 15, 2026). Recently, Audible Theater produced the final three performances of The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park, and featuring Lachlan Watson; and the New York City premiere of the critically acclaimed new musical Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal. Visit www.AudiblexMinetta.com for more information about other upcoming productions and Audible Original audio releases.