THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE Extended Through December At Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre and The Civilians will extend the world premiere of THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE for one week, with performances now scheduled through December 7, 2025.

Written by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play) and directed by Steve Cosson (The Great Immensity), the co-production opened last night at Vineyard Theatre (108 E 15th St, New York, NY 10003).

Set in foggy Northern California, the play follows an intentional community striving to live off the land. When a member dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in self-reliance is shaken. The work is described as a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace—suggesting that the kids may not be all right. The production reunites Washburn and Cosson after collaborations on Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play and A Devil at Noon (Humana Festival).

The cast features Jeff Biehl (Patriots) as Simon, Bartley Booz (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Paul, Cricket Brown (“WeCrashed”) as Gracie, Donnetta Lavinia Grays (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Diana, Bruce McKenzie (Camino Real) as Thomas, Bobby Moreno (Lazarus) as Milo, Tom Pecinka (Stereophonic) as Will, and Marianne Rendón (Charlie Says) as Mari; Maya Sharpe (Hair) serves as Understudy for Diana.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Ryan Gamblin (sound design & composition), Tommy Kurzman (wig & hair design), Monkey Boys Productions (puppet design), Trey Blevins (props supervisor), Steve Cuiffo (special effects consultant), Lisa Fagan (movement coordinator), Nehemiah Luckett (songs & vocal arrangements), David Dabbon (songs & vocal arrangements), Dan Sander-Wells (music direction), and casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Serafina Tiranno-Cimisi, CSA. Esti Bernstein is the production stage manager.

Tickets

Single tickets for THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE are on sale at vineyardtheatre.org.

Memberships for Vineyard Theatre’s 2025–2026 season are also available: three-ticket packages start at $170; Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships start at $40. For details, visit vineyardtheatre.org/memberships or call 212-353-0303.