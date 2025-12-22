Photos: ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY' at Atlantic Theater Company

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of Atlantic For Kids' new musical production of Elephant & Piggie's "We Are In A Play!", now playing at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2.

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems’ beloved, award-winning, best-selling children’s books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for young audiences.

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” is based on the “Elephant & Piggie” books by Mo Willems. with script and lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and direction and choreography by MK Lawson.

The cast of Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play!” features Juan Castro, Eli Gonzalez, Frenki Hykollari, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Gabriella Scott, and Cindy Tsai.



Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!” features sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Rose Bisogno, lighting by David A. Sexton, sound by Alex Attalla, props by Hannah F. Tarr, music direction by Fernanda Douglas, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting. Celina Revollar serves as the Production Stage Manager.

