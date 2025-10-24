 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Jeff Biehl, Bartley Booz and More in THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE

Performances begin tonight at the Vineyard Theatre. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire will play for six weeks.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, in a co-production with The Civilians. See photos here!
 
Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.
 
The full cast is Jeff Biehl as Simon, Bartley Booz as Paul, Cricket Brown as Gracie, Donnetta Lavinia Grays as Diana, Bruce McKenzie as Thomas, Bobby Moreno as Milo, Tom Pecinka as Will and Marianne  Rendón as Mari and Maya Sharpe as Understudy for Diana.  
 


Regional Awards
Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
101 ratings

The Outsiders
Operation Mincemeat
81 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Oh, Mary!
97 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Hadestown
138 ratings

Hadestown

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos