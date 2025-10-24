Photos: Jeff Biehl, Bartley Booz and More in THE BURNING CAULDRON OF FIERY FIRE

Performances begin tonight at the Vineyard Theatre. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire will play for six weeks.
You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, written by Anne Washburn and directed by Steve Cosson, in a co-production with The Civilians. See photos here!
Somewhere in foggy Northern California, an intentional community tries to live off the land and keep an unsteady world at bay. But when one of their own dies unexpectedly, ideals are tested and faith in their independence is rocked. The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire is a tender, funny, probing story about a death, a pageant, a rescue, a resurrection, pigs, and the act of saying grace. The kids may not be all right.
The full cast is Jeff Biehl as Simon, Bartley Booz as Paul, Cricket Brown as Gracie, Donnetta Lavinia Grays as Diana, Bruce McKenzie as Thomas, Bobby Moreno as Milo, Tom Pecinka as Will and Marianne Rendón as Mari and Maya Sharpe as Understudy for Diana.
Photo credit: Carol Rosegg
Bobby Moreno, Bartley Booz, Cricket Brown, Donetta Lavinia Grays, Jeff Biehl, Bruce McKenzie
Cricket Brown, Tom Pecinka, Bruce McKenzie, Marianne Rendón
Tom Pecinka, Marianne Rendón