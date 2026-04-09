THE ADDING MACHINE Extends; Plus Performance Will Stream Live

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The New Group has announced an additional week for The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott, featuring Sarita Choudhury, Michael Cyril Creighton, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jennifer Tilly. Originally slated through May 10, this production now plays a limited Off-Broadway engagement through Sunday, May 17.

Additionally, The New Group, in partnership with The League of Live Stream Theater, will present a special streaming release of The Adding Machine, a one-night-only event to be captured live and presented at curtain time on Tuesday May 5 at 7:00pm. This inaugural production in The New Group’s new home at the Theater at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street) began performances March 24 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14.

This streaming initiative is part of The New Group’s access initiatives to provide theater for all audiences. The stream opens 30 minutes before curtain. Streaming ticket includes a 24-hour replay for ticket holders. $39.99 per ticket (includes $9 service fee). Streaming capacity is limited, audiences are encouraged to purchase in advance. For purchases, please visit thenewgroup.org A limited on-demand release may be offered following the live stream as-live event, subject to availability. On-demand tickets will be sold separately.

Mr. Zero (Daphne Rubin-Vega) is just another cog. He can’t fulfill his own needs, much less those of his wife Mrs. Zero (Jennifer Tilly), or his workwife Daisy (Sarita Choudhury). But when Mr. Zero’s boss (Michael Cyril Creighton) replaces him with a machine, Mr. Zero lashes out violently, propelling him on a wild existential journey and revealing some of his most despicable instincts. A production from The New Group, this experimental revival of Elmer L. Rice’s 1923 satire The Adding Machine grapples with the darkest sides of human nature and the emotional impact of what it means to be replaceable – an examination that is scarily current, despite the play being written over 100 years ago.