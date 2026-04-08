John Patrick Shanley's THE PUSHOVER Extends Run Off-Broadway

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The world premiere production of John Patrick Shanley's The Pushover, directed by Kirk Gostkowski, has added an additional week to its limited engagement at the Chain Theatre Off-Broadway. Performances began Friday, April 3rd, with opening night Monday, April 6th (7:00 p.m.), and now runs through Saturday, May 2nd.

The Chain Theatre will welcome John Patrick Shanley on Thursday, April 16th for a post-show talkback about the production.

The Pushover is a play about three bad-ass women who collide and collude at a spa in New Mexico, and a bare-bones Asian restaurant in Queens. Dangerous and hungry, their weapons and their passions bleed into each other. They speak the language of the outcast, rough and sexual, and fight to survive, and to love.

The production stars Rebecca De Mornay as Evelyn, known from films such as Risky Business and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, who collaborated previously with John Patrick Shanley on a benefit reading of one-acts titled Outcasts. The cast also includes Di Zhu* as Pearl, Christina Toth* as Soochie, and Christopher Sutton* as the therapist. *The Actor or Stage Manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.