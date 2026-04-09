TRU Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson Extends For Final Time, Launches Digital Lottery

Tru, starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, has announced a final, one-week extension. The production must close on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Tony, Emmy, and Olivier Award winner Rob Ashford (Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Frozen) directs this first New York revival of Jay Presson Allen's play at House of the Redeemer (7 E 95th St), a historic Upper East Side mansion first owned by a great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt. This tour-de-force performance, which also features two-time Tony nominee Charlotte d'Amboise, opened on Thursday, March 19. Tickets are now on sale at www.truplaynyc.com.

Additionally, the producers of Tru have announced that $39 rush tickets will be available via a digital lottery on www.truplaynyc.com/lotto. Tickets will be distributed 24 hours in advance of the performance. Audiences can sign-up for multiple performances, however, if they win the lottery, all entries for future performances will be void. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office.



Cancellation tickets are available in-person only, beginning one hour before curtain, and are priced at $99. For guests under 30, cancellation tickets are $39 with photo ID.

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