Teatro Círculo To Present TANGO 100% As Part Of Teatro Fest NYC 2026

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Teatro Círculo will present TANGO 100% directed and designed by award-winning Ángel Gil Orrios and musical direction by Latin Grammy nominee Emiliano Messiez from April 11 to 19, 2026 in its 64 East 4th Street theater in Manhattan as part of its The Jeffrey and Paula Gural DANCEseries2026.

Ángel Gil Orrios is an award-winning director, writer, lighting and set designer and producer born in Spain. He is the Artistic/Executive Director of the Thalia Spanish Theatre of New York. Among his many successes at Thalia Spanish Theatre are producing and directing 17 world premiere musicals with Maestro Raúl Jaurena, considered by Astor Piazzolla one of the best bandoneon players in the world. He has written, produced, and directed more than 15 audiovisual Tango music and dance productions; having won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album and various ACE and HOLA Awards for his tango shows.

For more information on the Benefit Performance: teatrocirculo.org/special-programs/tango-100-benefit-performance/

The musical director and arranger of TANGO 100% is Emiliano Messiez, Latin Grammy nominated pianist and composer from Buenos Aires, Argentina, now based in New York City. Renowned for his distinctive sound and versatility, he seamlessly blends tango, jazz, classical, rock, and Latin American rhythms.

The dancers will pair to bring to the stage their exquisite and agile choreographies: Analía Carreño and Luis Ramírez, Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice, and Mariana Parma and Leonardo Sardella in different performances, with world-class singers Sofía Tosello and Ache Rey also accompanied by the excellent musicians Emiliano Messiez on the piano, Sergio Reyes on the violin, Pedro Giraudo on the double bass and David Hodges on the bandoneon.

There will be no intermission, but rather a milonga where the audience can dance with the dancers, so you better be prepared because Teatro Círculo invites you to bring your dancing shoes and get ready for the milonga.