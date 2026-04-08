Photos: Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas and More in THE BALUSTERS
See photos of the cast on stage in The Balusters, now in previews, featuring Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke and more.
You can now get a first look at production photos for the world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Previews began on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in advance of opening night on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. See photos of the cast in action here.
The Balusters features Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.
The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Richard Thomas and Anika Noni Rose
Ricardo Chavira, Kayli Carter and Margaret Colin
Ricardo Chavira, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Richard Thomas, Anika Noni Rose, Jeena Yi, Marylouise Burke and Kayli Carter
Ricardo Chavira, Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Kayli Carter
Ricardo Chavira and Margaret Colin
Michael Esper, Jeena Yi, Anika Noni Rose, Ricardo Chavira, Kayli Carter, Margaret Colin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Marylouise Burke, Richard Thomas
Marylouise Burke, Maria-Christina Oliveras and Anika Noni Rose
Marylouise Burke and Ricardo Chavira
Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Anika Noni Rose and Jeena Yi
Kayli Carter, Anika Noni Rose, Margaret Colin, Ricardo Chavira, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jeena Yi, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Michael Esper, Richard Thomas
Jeena Yi, Marylouise Burke, Michael Esper and Richard Thomas
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Margaret Colin, Michael Esper and Jeena Yi
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke and Richard Thomas
Anika Noni Rose, Jeena Yi, Marylouise Burke and Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Anika Noni Rose and Marylouise Burke
Anika Noni Rose and Carl Clemons-Hopkins