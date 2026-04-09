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Videos: Watch Scenes From ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) at the Public Theatre

The clips feature Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Shalhoub, Susannah Perkins, and more in Anna Ziegler's play.

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The Public Theatre has released videos of scenes from Antigone (This Play I Read in High School), which stars Celia Keenan-BolgerTony ShalhoubSusannah Perkins, and more. Now running through April 12, the play is written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler.

A take on Sophocles’ classic, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. This lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy.

Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender. Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli directs this daring new work about the timeless quest to find your voice.

The complete cast of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) includes Raquel Chavez (Understudy), Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), James Joseph O’Neil (Understudy), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Kamal Sehrawy (Understudy), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), Ariel Woodiwiss (Understudy), and Haley Wong (Ismene).

Antigone 101

Tony Shalhoub as Creon

"I'm Pregnant" Scene

"Palace Guard" Scene







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