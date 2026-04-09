Videos: Watch Scenes From ANTIGONE (THIS PLAY I READ IN HIGH SCHOOL) at the Public Theatre
The clips feature Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Shalhoub, Susannah Perkins, and more in Anna Ziegler's play.
The Public Theatre has released videos of scenes from Antigone (This Play I Read in High School), which stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Shalhoub, Susannah Perkins, and more. Now running through April 12, the play is written by award-winning playwright Anna Ziegler.
A take on Sophocles’ classic, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) reimagines the story of Oedipus’ daughter Antigone through a bold new lens. This lyrical epic follows a fiercely independent young woman determined to control her own body in a kingdom ruled by archaic laws that regulate women’s autonomy.
Incisively witty and breathtakingly intelligent, Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) paints a world that is both modern and ancient; a world of lost leaders, hapless cops, and one very righteous daughter on an all-night bender. Drama Desk Award nominee Tyne Rafaeli directs this daring new work about the timeless quest to find your voice.
The complete cast of Antigone (This Play I Read in High School) includes Raquel Chavez (Understudy), Ethan Dubin (Cop 3/Achilles), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Chorus), Katie Kreisler (Cop 1/Proprietor), James Joseph O’Neil (Understudy), Susannah Perkins (Antigone), Dave Quay (Cop 2/Palace Guard), Kamal Sehrawy (Understudy), Tony Shalhoub (Creon), Calvin Leon Smith (Haemon), Ariel Woodiwiss (Understudy), and Haley Wong (Ismene).