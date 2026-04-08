Elizabeth Barkan’s BIKE SHOP THE MUSICAL to be Presented Off-Broadway This Spring

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Elizabeth Barkan’s Bike Shop The Musical, with book and lyrics by Barkan and Caroline Murphy, will be presented Off-Broadway at Theater for the New City.

Bike Shop The Musical features music and scoring by Youn-Young Park, additional music by Gerry Dieffenbach, and Murphy, musical supervision by Timothy Splain, musical direction by Michael, O’Dell, directed by Gretchen Cryer. Bike Shop The Musical will play a limited engagement at Theater for the New City. Performances begin Thursday, April 30, and continue through Sunday, May 17. Opening Night is Monday, May 4 (8 p.m.).

Set against the pulse of downtown Manhattan’s bike messenger era, the musical follows Bobby, a female bike messenger and fearless rider who suffers a life-changing traumatic accident. Twenty years later, she is still unable to get back on her bike. She fixes and restores other people's bikes as penance, all while turning away from her own bike, still mounted on the wall.



The production stars Elizabeth Barkan* (Award-winning Street Theatre at Theater for the New City) as Bobby, David Edwards* (Bdwy: The Producers, The Rothschilds) as Jack, Tony Nominee Jeff McCarthy* (Urinetown) as Frank, Amy Stiller* (Tropic Thunder, Zoolander, Inside Amy Schumer) as Aunt Jane, and Joe Symon (Off-Broadway’s Swingtime Canteen) as Uncle Bernie. *Appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

Production & Operations Consulting by Taylor Banks’ The Company. The production features master carpentry by Alexander Bartenieff, scenic design by Mark Marcante, and lighting design by Alexander Bartenieff. Elijah Smith is the sound designer, costumes and props by TNC, and Leila Wright is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.