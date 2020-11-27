Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Josh Daniel to Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE

Tune in on Saturday, November 28 at 2PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Tony Award Nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q) and Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Watch below!

SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, Fun Home, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included appearances by Josh Grisetti (Something Rotten!, It Shoulda Been You) and Matthew Edward Kemp (Dear Evan Hansen).

