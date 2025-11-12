Spotlight: TARTUFFE at House of the Redeemer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tartuffe is a dark comedy about a religious hypocrite who deceives and seduces a wealthy family that has been performed for years and yet may never be more relevant. With a razor-sharp translation by Ranjit Bolt (OBE) and direction by Keaton Wooden, this scandalous satire that once shocked Paris is reborn as a wicked parlor party: fast, furious, and fun.



Also starring Tony Award® nominee Amber Iman as Elmire, Tyler Hardwick as Damis, Phoebe Dunn as Dorinne, Charlie Lubeck as Valere, Hannah Beck as Cleante, Chris Hahn as Orgon, Todd Buonopane as Mme. Pernelle, and Alexandra Socha as Mariane. De Shields and his ensemble invite just 100 guests per night to a sumptuous and hilarious evening inspired by Molière’s notorious deceiver, Tartuffe.



Seating is General Admission, with every spot offering an intimate view of the production. For those seeking the height of exclusivity, Premium VIP tickets provide a pre-show experience with live music and early entry into the 400-year-old Library where the performance will take place. Experience this once-in-a-lifetime theatrical production. Less than three weeks of performances remain. Get your tickets today!



