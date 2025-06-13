Spotlight: DUKE & ROYA at Lucille Lortel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, Insecure) and Stephanie Nur (Lioness, 1883) ignite the stage in this gripping new drama about love, survival, and impossible choices. Discover the electrifying connection between Duke (Ellis), an international hip-hop artist, and Roya (Nur), a fearless Afghan interpreter, who find love in the unlikeliest of places: war-torn Kabul. As their worlds collide, they must navigate cultural divides, make personal sacrifices, and fight for their future in a world determined to keep them apart. Is their bond strong enough to survive?

Don’t miss DUKE & ROYA, the breathtaking play from acclaimed playwright Charles Randolph-Wright, directed by Warren Adams, with a cast that includes Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Presumed Innocent) and Dariush Kashani (Oslo, The Band’s Visit).

Produced by Tony® winners Laura Ivey and Janet Brenner, Smada Media and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Emmy® and Tony® winner Mike Jackson, Emmy® Award winner Ty Stiklorius, and EGOT winner John Legend, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Take Two Entertainment, and Emmy® Award winning producer, actor and filmmaker Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone and their Simpson Street production banner.

Witness the power of this 11-week limited engagement production at New York’s historic Lucille Lortel Theatre. A story of love, identity, and resilience, DUKE & ROYA is a spellbinding theatrical event that is as thrilling as it is timely.

