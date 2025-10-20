Sophia Wolbrom's CAN'T FIND MY WAY HOME is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a celebrated premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, storyteller and musician Sophia Wolbrom will bring her personal and musically rich solo show Can't Find My Way Home to SoHo Playhouse this November. Lauded by The List as "a mix of intimacy and charm," the show invites audiences on a heartfelt journey through stories and songs about belonging, identity, and what it means to feel at home.

With a powerful voice, sharp wit, and fearless honesty, Wolbrom explores her lifelong struggle with the deceptively simple question "Where's home for you?" Through original songs, classic rock snippets, and profoundly earnest storytelling, she shares tales about the people, places, and communities that have shaped her - from her School of Rock days to summers spent at sleepaway camp, and her enduring love for Scotland and, more specifically, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Can't Find My Way Home was praised at the Edinburgh Fringe for its universal relatability and emotional resonance, with audiences describing it as "an intimate catch-up with an old friend" and "an absolutely wonderful and inspiring show."

Sophia Wolbrom is the writer, producer, and performer of the piece. After almost a decade of working backstage, this show marked Sophia's return to the being the one onstage and in the spotlight.

Speaking about the upcoming New York run, Wolbrom shares:

"This show is a love letter to the people, places, spaces, and communities that have made me feel like I belong. While these specific stories are rooted in my personal experiences, I've found that questions about how the idea of "home" is defined and what does it mean to feel at home, are universal struggles. I'm thrilled to bring it to SoHo Playhouse, a venue that has quietly played a significant role in my own journey and champions solo shows and Fringe performers."