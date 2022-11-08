Second Volume of Playwrights Horizons' Literary Magazine, ALMANAC to be Released in Print in December

Playwrights Horizons will release the second volume of its pioneering literary magazine, Almanac, in print in December. With Almanac, the organization provides its singular community of playwrights and theater-makers an outlet for work in other mediums-essays, poems, drawings, and more, both alongside and in response to the organization's on-stage productions-that take stock of contemporary culture.

Almanac Volume 2 is brought together by a dynamic team of Playwrights Horizons staff members collaborating as its Editorial Board, led by Associate Artistic Director Natasha Sinha and Literary Director Lizzie Stern, who serve as the publication's Editors-in-Chief. They write, "Playwrights Horizons launched Almanac in 2020, during a moment of pandemic, protest, and existential crisis-a time when theater artists had few outlets for their invaluable insight. Like Playwrights Horizons itself, Almanac upholds playwrights as great literary figures, understanding that their perspectives and singular imaginations prompt vital and rich cultural discourse. As Almanac now continues in tandem with on-stage productions, it offers a rare opportunity for an interplay between prismatic responses to performed work and the genesis of new standalone writing and conversation."

Almanac Volume 2 revisits and deepens conversations surrounding plays that were featured in the 2021-22 season at Playwrights Horizons: Aleshea Harris' What to Send Up When it Goes Down, Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, Dave Harris' Tambo & Bones, Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here, and Will Arbery's Corsicana. Writing in multiple forms from Aleshea Harris, Heather Raffo, Anne Washburn, Natasha Sinha, Anaïs Duplan, Lizzie Stern, Heidi Schreck, Martyna Majok, Jia Tolentino, Aydan Shahd, and Ryan J. Haddad extends from these plays. Adam Greenfield, Deborah Margolin, Mara Nelson-Greenberg, Deepali Gupta, Mextly Couzin, Agnes Borinsky, Adam Coy, David Zheng, and Jorge Ignacio Cortiñas offer other bold writing-essays, plays, poetry, letters, and a Sondheim-themed crossword puzzle.

In addition to spotlighting writing released digitally over the course of the last year, the print edition of Almanac Volume 2 includes Plays as Shapes, for which Playwrights Horizons commissioned Aleshea Harris, Sarah Ruhl, Mia Chung, Abe Koogler, Agnes Borinsky, Christopher Chen, and Jordan Harrison to illustrate the form of their plays in interpretive visual portraits. The publication's Editorial Board explained, in a statement, "At Playwrights Horizons, we are often in awe of how plays can take all kinds of shapes. While many playwrights beautifully sculpt their plays within an Aristotelian climactic structure, not every work of theater aims for rising action that reaches a climax before resolving. A great play may exist and accumulate in myriad ways. To get a visual sense of a true range of artistic expression, we asked some of our favorite playwrights to draw the "shape" of one of their own plays."

The Almanac team also includes Jordan Best (Graphic Design Manager), Adam Greenfield (Artistic Director), Teresa Bayer (Director of Marketing), Alison Koch (Director of Communications), Billy McEntee (Editor), Fiona Selmi (Editor), and May Treuhaft-Ali (Editor).

