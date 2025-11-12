Sara Gettelfinger to Join Performance of SHITZPROBE! Improvised Musical Comedy Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sara Gettelfinger will join Shitzprobe, NYC's premiere improvised musical comedy show, onstage on November 16th at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Gettelfinger is teaming up with the world-class improvisers of the Shitzprobe cast and band to create a brand-new musical that's never been seen before, and will never be seen again!

Gettelfinger has originated roles in Water for Elephants, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and this year's off-Broadway hit The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse. Other Broadway credits include Nine, Seussical, and Anything Goes.

Shitzprobe showcases the magic that happens when Broadway royalty teams up with NYC's best improvisers and a full band to throw away the script and improvise a musical. What's the title? We don't know yet! The show invites the audience to join in the fun and suggest the title of musical. Some favorite audience-suggested show titles include "The Nightmare Before Thanksgiving", "Millennials and Margaritas", and "Moby and The Incredible Dick". Every show is both the opening and closing night!

Gettelfinger joins a long list of past Shitzprobe guests like Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell's Kitchen), Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, FX's Feud), Isabelle McCalla (Shucked!, Water for Elephants), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme) and Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Shrek the Musical). Other guests have starred in Broadway shows like Wicked, Come from Away, Waitress, Into The Woods, Back to the Future, Company, Godspell, Kinky Boots, and many, many more. Tickets are selling fast, so be sure to grab yours!