SUPERYOU Makes Carnegie Hall Debut in July

Tickets are now on sale for the Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall concert debut of the viral sensation SuperYou, a new musical by Filipino American composer and writer Lourds Lane and directed by Japanese American director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter. On the evenings of July 20 and 21, 2022 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City audiences can finally experience an empowering concert of the music from the show, as well as a glimpse of the original, uplifting story of a defeated comic book artist who finds her voice - and learns to love it - when her superheroine creations come to life.



Tickets are on sale now at https://bit.ly/superyoucarnegie.



In a staggering example of life imitating art, the women-led creative team have used their own superpowers of resilience, persistence, and conviction to get the message of SuperYou out into the world despite the setbacks to live performance during the global pandemic. The wildly influential score has amassed a significant following on social media over the past two years with its instantly singable, anthemic songs about overcoming grief and adversity, finding inner strength, and connecting to the power of one's voice.



Originally scheduled to premiere at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Manhattan in May of 2020, SuperYou has forged a determined and extraordinary path back to NYC, culminating in a pair of Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall concert performances. In June 2020, SuperYou made history as the first theatrical production to safely perform live for an audience since the start of the pandemic. Exactly one month after its shelved NYC debut, the seasoned team of Broadway creatives behind SuperYou staged two nights of socially distant concerts, featuring five mind-blowing women belting their faces off from the beds of five pick-up trucks parked at an upstate drive-in.



From there SuperYou took off, receiving national press attention and releasing both a concept album and a documentary film via Broadway on Demand. As the show's TikTok page repeatedly went viral, garnering over 18 million views, suddenly there were thousands of fans requesting sheet music, and a musical that never officially opened was now a regular feature in "Fan Cover Fridays" around the world.



Life happens. Somewhere along the way, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero of our own story is. SuperYou celebrates the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when the superheroines of her comic book creations spring off the pages. Featuring scorching performances, new superheroines sure to become iconic, and a modern score packed with power-ballads and rock anthems, SuperYou is the touching story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice.

The concerts will feature a cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars: Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent, Brie Cassil, Carrie Compere, Ty Deran, Lydia Ricks, and the show's creator, Lourds Lane. Also performing will be a powerhouse all-female band of Broadway musicians -Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (music director/keyboard 1), Julianne Merrill (keyboard 2), Beth Callen (guitar), Michelle Osbourne (bass), and Emma Ford (drums).



SuperYou is produced by Melissa M. Jones/All Awesome LLC. The concerts will be presented by Jan Warner and The SuperYou FUNdation, a 5013c also created by Lourds Lane, that shares the themes of the musical and has inspired youth and adults around the world to step into their most empowered "superhero" selves through music, performance, and art.

