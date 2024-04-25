STILL, Starring Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly, Extends Off-Broadway Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York premiere of STILL by Lia Romeo, the new Off-Broadway play, has extended to May 23, 2024 at DR2 Theatre.

Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award), Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly reprise their roles as Helen and Mark following a successful run at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023. This 75-minute, roller coaster ride of a play is for anyone who’s ever wondered “what if?”

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled... but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind New York premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken.

STILL features scenic design by Alexander Woodward; costume design by Barbara A. Bell; lighting design by Reza Behjat; sound design by Hidenori Nakajo; and production stage manager Caren Celine Morris. Standbys are Kate Goehring and Tom Galantich.

STILL began previews on April 13 and will now run to May 23, 2024 at DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street), just off Union Square. The regular performance schedule is Tuesdays-Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Wednesday matinees at 1pm. For the extension, the performance schedule is Mon 5/20 at 2pm and 7pm, Tues 5/21 at 7pm, Wed 5/22 at 2pm and 7pm and Thur 5/23 at 7pm. Running time is 75 minutes, no intermission.

Tickets begin at $54 and are on sale now at www.telecharge.com and 212-239-6200. Ten $10 tickets will be available for each performance in April while supplies last. Student and Artist Tickets available for $25 in-person at the box office only with valid ID.