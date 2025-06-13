Rush & Student Ticketing Announced For THE OSCAR MICHEAUX PROJECT Workshop at Baruch Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals has announced rush tickets and student pricing for their workshop production of The Oscar Micheaux Project, a new jazz musical, which begins performances tomorrow, Saturday, June 14th at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue).

Rush tickets, priced at $25, are available 1-hour before curtain, in-person at the Baruch PAC box office. Limit 2 tickets per individual purchaser. The student rush price is $20, with valid student ID required.

The Oscar Micheaux Project has music by renowned jazz and Broadway artist Alphonso Horne (A Wonderful World), co-book and co-lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr., co-lyrics and additional music by Peter Mills and co-book by Cara Reichel. The show is inspired by the life and work of Oscar Micheaux (1884 – 1951), as well as other historic figures in his circle. The director is Kimille Howard (Ain't Too Proud), and the choreographer is Chloe Davis (Gypsy).

The Oscar Micheaux Project stars Julius Thomas III (Hamilton, title role) in the title role and Ryan Jamaal Swain (“Pose”) will play his brother ‘Swan Micheaux'. Maya Sistruck (Gatsby, A.R.T.) will play legendary actress ‘Evelyn Preer', and Nasia Thomas (The Last Five Years, SIX) portrays actress and producer ‘Alice B. Russell'.

They will be joined by Grammy Award nominee Saint Aubyn (Ain't Too Proud), Ladonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Marques Furr (Ragtime, Tour), Tymothee Harrell (Orlando, the Musical), Alysha Morgan (A Wonderful World), Anita Welch-Smith (Avenue Q, Tour), and Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud).

The onstage jazz ensemble will feature Mike Bond and Andy Roninson on piano, Caylen Bryant on bass, Norman Edwards on drums, and Langston Hughes on clarinet, sax and flute. Alphonso Horne is the trumpet player and bandleader.

Six developmental performances of this original, full-length musical will be given between June 14 – 21, 2025 as the part of the company's residency at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue).

From silent pictures to the talkies, groundbreaking cinematic pioneer Oscar Micheaux fights to bring Black stories to the silver screen… facing down censorship boards, financial ruin, and family betrayal. Micheaux's legacy as America's first major Black filmmaker comes to syncopated and soulful life in this original jazz musical.

Audiences will experience a unique staged presentation exploring choreography and design elements, and featuring full cast and live jazz ensemble. The script, music and staging elements will be developed over the course of the presentations, and attendees will be invited to offer feedback.

Music direction is by Alphonso Horne and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Andy Roninson, with music consulting by Mark G. Meadows (The Outsiders). The design team includes projection designer Brittany Bland (The Jellicle Ball), scenic designer Jessica Alexandra Cancino (Pirates!), lighting designer Emmanuel Delgado (Buena Vista Social Club), Costume Designer Mika Eubanks (Flex), and sound designer Ben Scheff (Prospect's Notes From Now). Casting will be announced shortly.

The Oscar Micheaux Project was initially commissioned by Prospect Musicals in 2021 with the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. It was featured in the 2023 National Alliance of Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals, and received the inaugural 2024 Michael Friedman Award from the Pipeline Arts Foundation. It was a part of the 2024 Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals, and was a finalist for the 2025 Richard Rodgers Award and the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's 2025 Musical Theatre Conference.

Six public work-in-process performances will be given: Saturday June 14 at 4:30pm, Monday June 16 at 7pm, Thursday June 19 at 3pm, Friday June 20 at 2pm and 8pm, and Saturday June 21 at 4:30pm. Additional special discussion events and community gathering nights will be announced.

Tickets are now on sale at ProspectMusicals.org. Prices are $49 for premium locations and $39 for regular seating locations. Member ticket prices are $35 (premium), $28 (regular). Listed prices include all fees. Rush tickets, priced at $25, are available 1-hour before curtain, in-person at the Baruch PAC box office. Limit 2 tickets per individual purchaser. The student rush price is $20, with valid student ID required.

