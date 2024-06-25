Roundabout Reveals 2024-25 Directing Fellow and Directors Group Cohort

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the newest addition to the artistic team: Directing Fellow Saki Kawamura. Saki is the eighth Roundabout Directing Fellow. This season she will assist on multiple Roundabout productions, and work with the theatre's artistic team as a script reader and on developing a project of her choosing.



Roundabout also announces the 2024-25 Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group, launched in 2019 to provide career assistance to emerging directors. The sixth Roundabout Directors Group cohort includes Des’ree Brown, Zaina Yasmin Dana, Maya Quetzali Gonzalez, Neal Gupta, Chaesong Kim, Nicky Maggio “N”, Amiah McGinty, Samantha Toy Ozeas, Francesca Sabel, Marissa Joyce Stamps, and Gregory Keng Strasser. This group adds to Roundabout’s myriad artistic and career mentorship programs, including the Roundabout Directing Fellowship, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program and Space Jam, a support initiative for playwrights. The Cohort will be led by former Roundabout Directing Fellow and Directors Group member, Mack Brown.



The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to provide development opportunities, resources, and career assistance to early career directors in the American Theatre. The Fellowship was created specifically to foster new relationships with, and to create a launchpad for, artists who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities in the theatre industry. Past Fellows have gone on to receive Tony Award nominations for directing on Broadway, and have also directed off-Broadway, regionally, and at academic institutions around the country. They have served as associate directors on and off Broadway and have taken further steps in their freelance careers after deepening their networks through the Fellowship.



Launched in 2019, the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group (RDG) was created to provide an artistic community for directors at similar stages of their careers, fostering camaraderie, lateral mentorship, access to expanded professional networks, and insight into the workings of a large not-for-profit institution. The RDG cohort meets monthly with established artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics such as: transitioning from assisting to directing, directing for TV/Film, understanding SDC, self-producing, finding representation, and more. Most importantly, RDG serves as a connection point to find community between colleagues with the hope that our members leave RDG with a larger circle of industry connections, knowledge, and a close group of peers. The Roundabout Directors Group has included many individuals who have gone on to participate in directorial roles for Off-Broadway and Broadway work through the years. To view the full list of past Roundabout Directors Group members please visit here.



