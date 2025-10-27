Red Bull Theater's RICHARD II to Offer $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In order to make tickets accessible to the widest possible audience, Red Bull Theater will be partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat to offer the chance to win $49 tickets ($36.00 + $10.00 Service Fee + $3.00 Facility Fee per ticket), for the run of Richard II at the Astor Place Theatre . A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance. All ticket sales are non-refundable.

Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before the performance with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 10 AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Please visit Luckyseat.com for full details.

Student Rush seats, at half price, are available at the Box Office, one hour before show time, with proper ID.

From time to time Red Bull Theater also makes discount codes available through such outlets as TDF.org, TheaterMania.com, BroadwayBox.com or Playbill.com. These discounts are always subject to specific terms.

There will also be two Accessible Performances: ASL Interpretation on Sunday November 16th at 2:00 PM and Open Captioning on Sunday November 23rd at 2:00 PM.

Led by Emmy nominated actor Michael Urie in the title role in this powerful new version of Shakespeare's Richard II, he is joined by Grantham Coleman, Ron Canada, Kathryn Meisle, David Mattar Merten, Lux Pascal, James Seol, Daniel Stewart Sherman, Ryan Spahn, Emily Swallow, and Sarin Monae West. This World Premiere is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin and presented by Red Bull Theater with Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, in association with Daryl Roth, Tom D’Angora, and Willette & Manny Klausner. The design team will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic; Tony Award nominations: Buena Vista Social Club, A Strange Loop; Obie for Sustained Excellence in Set Design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume), Jeanette Yew (lighting), and brandon wolcott (sound). Rick Sordelet will serve as Fight Director & Intimacy Coordinator. The performance runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission

Performances will now begin Wednesday October 29th, with Opening Night set for Monday November 10th. This limited Off-Broadway engagement will continue through Sunday November 30th only at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street). Performances will be Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM. There is an added matinee performance Thursday, November 6th at 2:00 PM. The box office at Astor Place Theatre will be open 1-hour before each performance. Richard II will be the first production at the Astor Place under its new management, No Guarantees Productions.