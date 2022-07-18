Rebecca Martínez to Direct RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE at A.R.T./New York

Rebecca Martínez (Associate AD at WP Theater; Songs About Trains at The New Ohio; Miss You Like Hell at Baltimore Center Stage) will direct the World Premiere of Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle with Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective. This new comedy by Alexander Perez (Vibe War or Bertie Works from Home with Open Floor Plan; Even if it Gets Us Nowhere at Access Theater) will premiere at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street New York, NY 10019), August 23-September 2. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.eggandspoontheatre.org/randys.

The cast will feature Nate Betancourt (Drunk Shakespeare), Adam Coy (Taylor Mac's The Fre at The Flea), Katherine George (The Cooking Project with NYTW; Locked Up B*tches at The Flea), Omar Perez (DC7 The Roberto Clemente Story; 2017 ACE award nominee for Miguel Will), and Susana Montoya Quinchia (More Than All the World at Theater for the New City). The creative team will include Lighting Design by Vittoria Orlando, Scenic Design by Michael Ruiz-del-Vizo, Costume Design by Marissa Menezes, and Sound Design by Julián Mesri with Production Manager Ryan Duncan Ayala and Stage Manager Celina Revollar. Casting was by Kendra Kirby of Kirby Casting.

Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle takes its audience into the complicated and darkly comedic lives of five co-workers doing their best to hold a scrappy amusement park together. The highs and lows of working at "Randy's" are no joke, but this little piece of life, detailing the experience of a day job that's also killing you, is too funny and too relatable not to break your heart and leave you laughing through the cringe. Randy's Dandy explores class, capitalism, and the American dream through the colorful lense of this deeply human group of people.



Performances will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at 8pm, Wednesday, August 24 at 8pm, Thursday, August 25 at 8pm, Friday, August 26 at 7pm, Saturday August 27 at 2pm, Saturday, August 27 at 8pm, Sunday, August 28 at 3pm, Tuesday, August 30 at 8pm, Wednesday, August 31 at 8pm, Thursday, September 1 at 8pm, and Friday, September 2 at 8pm. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.



Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective is an organization of artists who are generating innovative and theatrical work, which expands the minds, imagination, and sense of citizenship of our artistic community. The mission of our company is perfectly captured in the image of an egg and spoon race. We're cradling something delicate, focused on walking forward. If the egg falls or breaks, we pick it up or get another. The joy that is present at block parties and field days is community-centric. It brings us together, for the sake of bringing us together. We hope that we can nurture artists and stories in a similar fashion, with care, and always with a playful spirit. www.eggandspoontheatre.org