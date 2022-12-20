Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Randie Levine-Miller Hosts SHOWSTOPPER DIVAS To Benefit Urban Stages

The show was part of Urban Stages Winter Rhythms annual series.

Dec. 20, 2022  

On Saturday, December 17, Randie Levine-Miller produced, hosted and performed at her Randie Levine-Miller's Showstopper Divas, co-starring winners and runners up of "Tomatoes Got Talent", an annual contest for women past 40, who started out to be in show business, but segued to other careers.Though these women are not current working pros, you'd never know it, as all are incredible talents. This was a benefit for Urban Stages Outreach Programs. The show was part of Urban Stages Winter Rhythms annual series.

Co-starring were: Dr. Alice Levine (New York's favorite singing endocrinologst); Susan Vardy (Phd psychologist who currently teaches, directs and choreographs youth theater); Robin Gerson Wong (who in her 20s performed on Broadway, and for many years owned the Seven Hills Inn in the Berkshires); Sheree Sano (computer technician by day, singer/pianist by night): Teresa Fischer (Executive Assistant by day,who's been honored by Manhattan Association of Cabarets for sustained excellence in cabaret); Robin Lyon (Real Estate Broker, formerly a Broadway Baby, 2021 "Tomatoes Got Talent" winner); and this year's "Tomatoes Got Talent" winner, Leslee Warren (administrative assistant by day and performer at night. Her debut cabaret show is "Me, Myself and Eye: Songs of a Nearsighted Girl"). Paul Chamlin was musical director and also sang a Christmas song.

Levine-Miller co-produces the annual Tomatoes Got Talent contest with Cheryl Benton, editor and publisher of thethreetomatoes.com, a newsletter for "women who aren't kids". She also does a bi-weekly column for the newsletter, called Broadway Babe where she unearths great entertainment finds.... all available on youtube, and also shares anecdotes and stories. The column also runs in Theaterlife.com.

Photo Credit: Magda Katz

Teresa Fischer

Susan Vardy

Sheree Sano

Robin Lyon

Robin Gerson Wong

Randie Levine-Miller

Randie Levine-Miller

Paul Chamlin

Leslee Warren

Dr. Alice Levine

The Cast of SHOWSTOPPER DIVAS


