RISE New Musical About Dietrich Bonhoeffer Will Have Workshop in May

RISE: A New Musical, with music and lyrics by Scott Wilkinson, book by Eric C. Webb, and directed by Richard H. Blake will have three special workshop presentations on Thursday, May 15 at 11:00AM and Friday, May 16 at 11:00AM and 3:00PM at New 42 Studios (229 W. 42nd Street).

RISE: A New Musical is a story of hope, courage, and unshakable faith. It brings to life the remarkable journey of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man whose deep conviction and compassion lit the way through one of history's darkest times. With soaring music and a message that strongly resonates today, this inspiring new musical celebrates the power of standing strong for what's right—and the light that shines when we lead with love and justice. Join us for an early look at this unforgettable and powerful new musical.

The cast of RISE: A New Musical features John Ambrosino (The Who's Tommy), Ben Crawford (Phantom of the Opera), J Daughtry (MJ The Musical), Kim Exum (A Wonderful World), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella), Gabriela Gomez (Tick…Tick…Boom!), Treston Henderson (The Wiz), Grace Kaiser (Dandelion), Ian Laudano (Aida), Aaron Ramey (The Visit), Elizabeth Ward Land (Memphis), and Trevor Wayne (The Outsiders).

RISE: A New Musical is produced by Jill Wilkinson (Walking With Bubbles) and the General Manager and Consulting Executive Producer is JRJ Productions / Jessica R. Jenen (Sunset Blvd., Buena Vista Social Club; Stereophonic).

“I'm honored and deeply inspired to produce RISE: A New Musical—a work that dares to bring light into the darkest corners of history,” said producer Jill Wilkinson. “At its heart, RISE tells the story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man who stood with unshakable courage against a rising tide of fear and oppression. His life reminds us that doing the next right thing—especially when it comes at great cost—is still the most powerful act of resistance.”

Additional creative team members include Music Supervisor & Arranger - Kenny Seymour (Ain't Too Proud), Music Director - Connor Doran, and Dramaturg - Christopher Burney. Production Stage Manager is Karen Evanouskas and casting is by The TRC Company / Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

Seating is extremely limited; please click HERE to request tickets.

