REVIVAL 9: NEIGHBORHOOD STORIES Free Site-Specific Performances And Workshops Begin In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dances for a Variable Population will present its 2025 summer production of REVIVAL 9: Neighborhood Stories—a free, outdoor, site-specific dance series celebrating the lives, histories, and cultural legacies of older New Yorkers across the city. Performances and Workshops are scheduled for Saturday, June 21 at Grant's Tomb in Upper Manhattan, and Saturday, June 28 at Queensbridge Park, Queens, New York.

Since 2009, DVP has been bringing together older adults, former professional dancers, and neighborhood residents for works of movement and performance. REVIVAL 9: Neighborhood Stories incorporates local and personal histories into music and movement. Performances will center the older residents of the neighborhoods where DVP's programs take place, using DVP's Movement Speaks workshops to develop dance forms and soundscapes that reflect and incorporate their lived experiences. Neighborhood Stories aims to preserve and share the individual recollections of people who have lived in their neighborhoods for decades, transforming their memories into dance.

For REVIVAL 9: Neighborhood Stories, Dances for a Variable Population welcomes choreographers Ellen Graff (Martha Graham Dance Company), Audrey Madison (Charles Moore Dance Theatre), Myna Majors (The WNBA N.Y. Liberty Timeless Torches), and Alfred Gallman (Pepsi Bethel, Talley Beatty, and Alvin Ailey), Kathy Sanson (Bronx Neighborhood Dance), Karla Wolfangle (Paul Taylor Dance Company), along with DVP artistic director Naomi Goldberg Haas. To learn more about the choreographers, please visit our website: www.dvpnyc.org

DVP will also present a free All Together Dance Workshop open to members of the public. These interactive workshops highlight movements by guest artists and feature exercises from DVP's MOVEMENT SPEAKS curriculum. Reservations are recommended. For more information, please visit: https://www.dvpnyc.org/revival.

2025 Performance Schedule:

● Saturday, June 21 – Grant's Tomb Plaza, Manhattan

○ 501 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10027

○ All-Together Workshop: 5:00 PM

○ Performance: 6:00 PM

● Saturday, June 28 – Queensbridge Park, Queens

○ 41st Avenue and Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

○ Performance: 3:00 PM

○ All-Together Workshop: 4:00 PM

For the first time, DVP's performances and workshops will be presented in English and Spanish with generous support from our funders.

ABOUT DANCES FOR A VARIABLE POPULATION

Founded in 2009 by former professional dancer Naomi Goldberg Haas, Dances for a Variable Population (DVP)'s mission is to promote strong and creative movement among older adults of all abilities, enabling them to build creativity, improve their mental and physical health, strengthen social connections, and enhance quality of life. Our artistic vision is to bring participatory dance experiences and performances to older adults throughout NYC, and to train teaching artists to expand our impact across NY and beyond. DVP's free workshops and public performances promote a democratic, interactive, and inclusive vision of dance that highlights the power and beauty of older bodies.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 15% Vote Now!