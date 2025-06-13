Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Michael Chernus, and More Star Will Lead Bubba Weiler's WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from winning a Drama Desk Award for Ken Urban's Danger and Opportunity, Obie winner Jack Serio is set to direct Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn). This new American play, which marks Weiler's professional playwriting debut, will run from July 29 – August 29, 2025, with an opening set for Thursday, August 7. Tickets are now on sale at www.letyougonyc.com.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Obie winner Michael Chernus (Apple TV's Severance, Peacock's Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) lead an ensemble cast that includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son, The Antiquities).

Well, I'll Let You Go marks Chernus' return to the New York City stage after 11 years.

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I'll Let You Go is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis. Alternately vast and personal in scope, shifting backwards and forwards in time, this expansive, yet incredibly intimate, debut play sifts through the rubble of a town, a marriage, and a life built on an American Dream that's crumbled.

“Growing up a child actor in Chicago, I spent most nights after school in one storefront theater or another,” says playwright Bubba Weiler. “At these vital institutions, I got to watch some of the world's best directors, writers, and actors develop intimate and urgent new plays and, secretly, I started writing my own. When my acting career moved me to New York, I kept writing and eventually I had a little stack of plays with nowhere to take them. But then I started seeing Jack Serio's work, which took me back to those Chicago storefronts. His sensitive, detailed, and actor-centric approach makes him the perfect person to helm Well, I'll Let You Go. I'm humbled with the all-star cast and team he's assembled to paint this portrait of a community in crisis. I truly can't think of a better way to finally share one of my plays with audiences.”

“While New Yorkers may be familiar with Bubba Weiler as a skilled actor, I've long known that he was also secretly skilled as a playwright,” says director Jack Serio. “Well, I'll Let You Go is a portrait of a small midwestern community reckoning with what's left of the American Dream. I'm so proud to be able to continue to make this kind of actor-driven, intimate, work outside of a traditional Off-Broadway model. And I'm excited to push the size and scope of that work at The Space at Irondale, one of the most glorious and magical spaces in the city. It is a space rich with character, both expansive and incredibly intimate. I have no doubt it will be the perfect theater for Bubba's sprawling ensemble play and the home to a completely singular theatrical experience this summer.”

The creative team for Well, I'll Let You Go includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Avi Amon (original music), Taylor Williams, CSA (casting), and Zach Brecheen (production stage manager).

Well, I'll Let You Go is produced by Jacob Stuckelman, Andrew Patino, Kyle Rogers, Matt Krauss of Regular People along with Patrick Catullo, The Cohn Sisters, Shira Friedman, and Danny Kopel. Jacob Stuckelman and Christian Palomares of Regular People serve as General Managers. Andrew Patino of Regular People serves as Director of Marketing. David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Comments