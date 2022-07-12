Photos: The Cast of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS Celebrates Upcoming New York City Premiere

Look out New York, because the cast of the international musical and dance sensation Notre Dame de Paris is the talk of the town! Just hours after touching down last week, producers Nicolas Talar and Adam Blanshay and the company of Notre Dame de Paris were welcomed to New York at an exclusive event hosted by Sophie Qi. The following day, they met the media at storied Villa Albertine, and received a warm welcome from the Quebec Government Office in New York. Finally, on Sunday, July 10, The French Institute Alliance Françoise's Bastille Day Celebration was back for the first time since 2019 and the cast of Notre Dame de Paris was there to kick off the celebration on Madison Avenue!

Check out photos from the events below!

At all four events, guests were treated to appearances and performances by author Luc Plamondon, composer Richard Cocciante, and principal cast members Angelo Del Vecchio (Quasimodo), Hiba Tawaji (Esmeralda), Daniel Lavoie (Frollo), Gian Marco Schiaretti (Gringoire), and Jay (Clopin).

After more than two decades playing worldwide and selling more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries, Notre Dame de Paris will make its long-awaited New York City debut this Wednesday, July 13. The production, performed in French with English supertitles and featuring a dazzling international 30-member cast and a live orchestra, will play through July 24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. The production will open on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.



Victor Hugo's 1831 classic and beloved novel, Notre Dame de Paris [The Hunchback of Notre Dame], telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo, and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, has inspired generations of readers, and his been adapted for films, operas, ballets, and television shows.



In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.



The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: "Belle," which has received airplay in 17 countries, and "Vivre," recorded in English as "Live (for the One I Love)," and a major hit for Céline Dion.



Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

