Tituss Burgess to be Honored at New York City Gay Men's Chorus Annual Gala HARMONY

Harmony, the New York City Gay Men's Chorus's annual gala benefit will be Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison begins at 6:00 p.m.

The evening includes: an open bar, three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus and friends from Broadway! with live and silent auctions. The program is directed by Chad Austin and music direction by Dave Klodowski Announcing Titus Burgess will also be honored with John Kander and Aaron Walton.

is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer. Tituss starred as ‘Titus Andromedon’ in the hit Netflix comedy series UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT and its special (six Emmy nominations, SAG Award, two Critics’ Choice TV Awards). Most recently, Tituss starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola’s hit Broadway comedy, Oh, Mary!. Other recent credits include the animated film SPELLBOUND, SCHMIGADOON, and CENTRAL PARK. Additional screen credits include RESPECT, SET IT UP, and DOLEMITE IS MY NAME. Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, as well as Center of the YOUniverse which he created and starred in alongside Jane Krakowski at Minetta Lane Theatre. Last year, Tituss debuted his own musical adaptation of The Preacher’s Wife at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, based on the 1996 film starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. Tituss will next star on-screen in the upcoming feature film THE CAT IN THE HAT.

John Kander’s first Broadway musical was “A Family Affair, Next would become the Kander and Ebb four decade collaboration: “Flora the Red Menace”, “Cabaret”, (Tony winner) “Zorba”, “The Happy Time”, “70 Girls 70”, “Chicago”, “The Act”, “Woman of the Year” (Tony winner), “The Rink”, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Tony winner), “Steel Pier”, “Curtains”, “The Scottsboro Boys” and ”The Visit”. Some movies and television includes: “Liza with a Z (Emmy Winner) “and HBO’s “Liza Minnelli’s Steppin Out” (Emmy winner) “Funny Lady”, (Oscar nomination, Best song) “Lucky Lady”, New York, New York” “Stepping Out” and “Chicago”, The Movie, (Oscar nomination Best song).

Aaron Walton

A trailblazer Aaron Walton’s focus on innovation and cultural engagement has transformed traditional marketing and advertising strategies. He is the CEO/co-founder of Walton Isaacson (WI), advertising agency, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, Aaron was inducted into the AAF

Founded in 1980, NYCGMC has formed a strong bond with devoted followers and continues to make lasting connections with new and diverse audiences. We sing in every style from classical to pop, Broadway to gospel, and from cultures all over the world. As artists, we listen to the changing world around us and transform what we hear into music. We sing to challenge perceptions of the LGBTQ community, to combat fear and hatred, encourage compassion and human connection, and to thrill with the superb quality of our sound. Through our music, audiences mourn losses, cheer victories, find unconditional acceptance, and celebrate life.

More than just a fundraiser, Harmony is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, and advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs.