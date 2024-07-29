Photos: THE SABBATH GIRL Celebrates Opening Night at 59E59 Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penguin Rep Theatre opened the Off-Broadway premiere of A Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conceived and directed by Joe Brancato last night, Sunday, July 28th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Performances run through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. A sparkling new musical about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it – maybe even right down the hall.” The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY this past May.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio, Rory Max Kaplan, Lauren Singerman, and Max Wolkowitz.

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Kwamina Biney (sound design), Buffy Cardoza (properties), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision & arrangements), Matthew Lowy(musical direction), Alex Wise (orchestrations), Ryan Kasprzak (movement consultant). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer.

Penguin Rep Theatre is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters and recently produced Robert Montano’s Small which was nominated for both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Resident Companies return consistently to produce premieres, reach new audiences, and build a loyal following for their work at 59E59 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

