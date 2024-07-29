News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE SABBATH GIRL Celebrates Opening Night at 59E59 Theaters

Performances run through September 1st.

By: Jul. 29, 2024
Penguin Rep Theatre opened the Off-Broadway premiere of A Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conceived and directed by Joe Brancato last night, Sunday, July 28th, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Performances run through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. A sparkling new musical about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it – maybe even right down the hall.” The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY this past May.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio, Rory Max Kaplan, Lauren Singerman, and Max Wolkowitz.

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Kwamina Biney (sound design), Buffy Cardoza (properties), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision & arrangements), Matthew Lowy(musical direction), Alex Wise (orchestrations), Ryan Kasprzak (movement consultant). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer.

Penguin Rep Theatre is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters and recently produced Robert Montano’s Small which was nominated for both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Resident Companies return consistently to produce premieres, reach new audiences, and build a loyal following for their work at 59E59 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Marilyn CasertaDiana DiMarzio and Rory Max Kaplan

Diana DiMarzio and Rory Max Kaplan

Lauren Singerman, Max Wolkowitz, Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio and Rory Max Kaplan

Lauren Singerman, Max Wolkowitz, Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio and Rory Max Kaplan

Max Wolkowitz, Marilyn Caserta and Diana DiMarzio

Richard Skipper

Joseph Grosso

Richard Kline and Joe Brancato (Conceiver and Director)

Richard Kline

Ed McCarthy and Matt McClanahan

Lucas Berg, Neil Berg (Lyrics and Music) and Rita Harvey

Lucas Berg, Neil Berg and Rita Harvey

Eric Gardiner and Marsi Gardiner

Nick Corley

Stephen Nachamie

Leighton Samuels

Ken Fallin and Stanley Steinberg

Geneva Carr

Robert Cuccioli

Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott

Jonathan Randall Silver

Lou Liberatore, Joe Brancato and Jonathan Randall Silver

Jana Robbins and Jordan Rosenwald

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy and Joe Brancato

Jim Kierstead

Jamie deRoy and Barry Kleinbort

Mitchell Reeve and Brian Reeve

Geneva Carr and Jamie deRoy

Parker Drown

Joe Brancato and Parker Drown

Dylis Croman and Robert Montano

Amber Paul and David Arrow

Ryan Kasprzak (Movement Director)

Joe Brancato and Ryan Kasprzak

David Arrow, Joe Brancato and Amber Paul

Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Music Supervisor and Arranger) and Elizabeth Brewster

Mark William

Mark William and Richie Ridge

Matt Zwyer, Richie Ridge and Richie Ridge

Michael Mastro

Lana Kaplan Rory Max Kaplan and Chelsea Best

Bill Tatum ad Karen Ziemba

Cary Gitter (Book Writer and Co-Lyrisist)

Arnie Burton

Max Wolkowitz, Lauren SingermanMarilyn Caserta, Rory Max Kaplan and Diana DiMarzio

Max Wolkowitz and Marilyn Caserta

Max WolkowitzMarilyn Caserta and Rory Max Kaplan

Lauren Singerman and Max Wolkowitz

Marilyn Caserta and Diana DiMarzio

Matthew ?owy (Musical Director), Max Wolkowitz, Cary Gitter, Neil Berg, Lauren Singerman, Marilyn Caserta, Diana DiMarzio, Rory Max Kaplan and Katie Chambers (cello)

Cary Gitter and Neil Berg

Matthew ?owy, Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and Neil Berg

Avelina Sanchez and Alex Sanchez

 




