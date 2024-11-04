Photos: THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting The Devil's Disciple by George Bernard Shaw. Directed by David Staller, The Devil's Disciple will play in Theatre Two at Theatre Row through November 23, 2024. Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast of The Devil's Disciple includes Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Susan Cella (The Rose Tattoo), Tina Chilip (Knight of the Burning Pestle), Teresa Avia Lim (Snow in Midsummer), and Folami Williams (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Fiona Maguire (By the Queen) and Lauren Zbylski (Hamlet) serve as understudies.

Shaw's The Devil's Disciple. It's 1777 in New Hampshire and future of our country is at stake! What can one determined woman, and two confused men, do to ensure a Democratic future? In this new adaptation by director David Staller, female ferocity rules as five powerhouse women play out this legendary and almost true historical adventure comedy by George Bernard Shaw.

Gingold Theatrical Group will present this traditionally male-driven story with a cast of five diverse women who will interchangeably play all the roles to more fully embrace Shaw's examination of the struggle for women's rights in this country, and specifically at this point in history. Set during the American Revolution and embracing authentic events from 1777, this charged adaptation emphasizes the need for individuals to embrace their personal responsibility to keep democracy alive and well. Shaw wrote the play as a thinly veiled call for a Free Ireland, which accounts for it being banned in Britain for many years.

The Devil's Disciple will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Julian Evans. Nicole Rozanski is the property designer and Geoff Josselson, CSA is the Casting Director. The production stage manager is April Ann Kline and David Vandervliet is the assistant stage manager. Production management is by Aurora Productions. Natalie Kane is the Assistant Director. Key-art design is by Maya Barbon, with website and marketing coverage by Kevin Sprague at Studio Two.

