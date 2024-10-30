Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall

The performance took place on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY hosted its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. Check out the photos from the red carpet below!
The concert honored rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers included Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel was the evening's special guest.
Other performers included James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” was also a special guest.
Photo Credit: Geneveieve Rafter Keddy
Donnie Kehr and Jessica Carollo
Jessica Carollo
Gio Vannetti and Josie Frankie
Samantha Parrish, Gio Vanetti and Rockers on the Rise that includes Claudia Fabella, Gwendolyn Harmsen, Amy Santos, Misiyah Seaybrown, Gus Schonfeld, Isaiah Smalls and Audrey Simone Winters
Gio Vannetti and Samantha Parrish
Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond
Gabrielle Elisabeth and Zach Venning
Kathy Fable and Mark Fable
Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan
Ryann Redmond and Gabrielle Elisabeth
Suzanne Rehl, Reese Rehl and Scott Rehl
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl
Honoree Peter Bradley Jnr with Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl
Cori Gardner, Donnie Kehr and Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl
Peter Bradley Jnr and Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr, May Pang and Peter Bradley Jnr.
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, May Pang, Peter Bradley Jnr., and Rick French
Rose Gross Marino, Donnie Kehr and May Pang
Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson
Rick French, Kate O'Connell, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson
The Rockers on Broadway Band-Jay Leslie, Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn, Donnie Kehr, Logan Medland, Joe Snyder, John Clancy, Steve Snyder, John Putnam and Max Sangerman
The Rockers Crew-Jessica Carollo, Luis Gonzales, Lauren Kiaralla, Mitchell Keller, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Kelly Levy, Michael T. Clarkston, Jack Rhea, Imani Pittman, Dylan Irgang, Jesse Youngstein
Jackie Romeo and Donnie Kehr
Jackie Romeo and Cori Gardner
Rockers on Broadway Singers-Hadar Baron, Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez
Constantine Maroulis, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Sylvia Smith and Lauren Pritchard
Cori Gardner and Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith
Lauren Pritchard and Isabelle Gottfried
Gus Schonfeld and Isabelle Gottfried
Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Rick French and Petter Bradley Jnr.
Ellen Brannigan and Samuel Hopkins
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Donnie Kehr, Alexa Ray Joel and Cori Gardner
Alexa Ray Joe, Donnie Kehr and Jackie Romeo
Stephen J. Easley from The Buddy Holly Foundation
Huey Lewis, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr
Huey Lewis and Debra Monk
Alexa Ray Joel and Huey Lewis
Bryan Campione, Scott Rehl, Cori Gardner, Huey Lewis, Reese Rehl, Donnie Kehr and Kamesh Nagarajan
Donnie Kehr, Huey Lewis, Rick French and Peter Bradley Jnr.
Scott Moore and Bernard Dotson
Ryan Willard with Charlotte Reardon and Nicole Reardon
J Michael Haynie
Kamesh Nagarajan. Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox and Scott Rehl
