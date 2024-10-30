News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall

The performance took place on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY hosted its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. Check out the photos from the red carpet below!

Plus, check out photos from the show here.

The concert honored rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers included Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel was the evening's special guest. 

Other performers included James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” was also a special guest.

Photo Credit: Geneveieve Rafter Keddy 

Donnie Kehr and Jessica Carollo
Donnie Kehr and Jessica Carollo

Jessica Carollo
Jessica Carollo

Donnie Kehr
Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner
Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner

Bryan Campione
Bryan Campione

Gio Vannetti and Josie Frankie
Gio Vannetti and Josie Frankie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall Image
Samantha Parrish, Gio Vanetti and Rockers on the Rise that includes Claudia Fabella, Gwendolyn Harmsen, Amy Santos, Misiyah Seaybrown, Gus Schonfeld, Isaiah Smalls and Audrey Simone Winters

Gio Vannetti and Samantha Parrish
Gio Vannetti and Samantha Parrish

Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond

Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond
Ryan Kobe and Ryann Redmond

Gabrielle Elisabeth and Zach Venning
Gabrielle Elisabeth and Zach Venning

Ryan Willard
Ryan Willard

Kathy Fable and Mark Fable
Kathy Fable and Mark Fable

Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan
Jamie Randall Nagarajan and Kamesh Nagarajan

Ryann Redmond and Gabrielle Elisabeth
Ryann Redmond and Gabrielle Elisabeth

Suzanne Rehl, Reese Rehl and Scott Rehl
Suzanne Rehl, Reese Rehl and Scott Rehl

Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl

Honoree Peter Bradley Jnr with Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl
Honoree Peter Bradley Jnr with Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Kathy Fable and Scott Rehl

Cori Gardner, Donnie Kehr and Reese Rehl
Cori Gardner, Donnie Kehr and Reese Rehl

Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl

Peter Bradley Jnr and Donnie Kehr
Peter Bradley Jnr and Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr, May Pang and Peter Bradley Jnr.
Donnie Kehr, May Pang and Peter Bradley Jnr.

Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, May Pang, Peter Bradley Jnr., and Rick French
Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, May Pang, Peter Bradley Jnr., and Rick French

Rose Gross Marino, Donnie Kehr and May Pang
Rose Gross Marino, Donnie Kehr and May Pang

Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson
Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson

Rick French, Kate O'Connell, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson
Rick French, Kate O'Connell, Jamie Randall Nagarajan, Kamesh Nagarajan, Donnie Kehr, Nicole Gerson and Jeff Gerson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall Image
The Rockers on Broadway Band-Jay Leslie, Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn, Donnie Kehr, Logan Medland, Joe Snyder, John Clancy, Steve Snyder, John Putnam and Max Sangerman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall Image
The Rockers Crew-Jessica Carollo, Luis Gonzales, Lauren Kiaralla, Mitchell Keller, Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner, Kelly Levy, Michael T. Clarkston, Jack Rhea, Imani Pittman, Dylan Irgang, Jesse Youngstein

Jackie Romeo and Donnie Kehr
Jackie Romeo and Donnie Kehr

Jackie Romeo and Cori Gardner
Jackie Romeo and Cori Gardner

Rockers on Broadway Singers-Hadar Baron, Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez
Rockers on Broadway Singers-Hadar Baron, Emily Pandal, Sam Graham and Nick Prez

Constantine Maroulis
Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr
Constantine Maroulis, Lauren Pritchard and Donnie Kehr

Lauren Pritchard
Lauren Pritchard

Sylvia Smith and Lauren Pritchard
Sylvia Smith and Lauren Pritchard

Cori Gardner and Sylvia Smith
Cori Gardner and Sylvia Smith

Sylvia Smith
Sylvia Smith

Lauren Pritchard and Isabelle Gottfried
Lauren Pritchard and Isabelle Gottfried

Gus Schonfeld and Isabelle Gottfried
Gus Schonfeld and Isabelle Gottfried

Emily McNamara
Emily McNamara

Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld

Nik Walker
Nik Walker

Rick French and Petter Bradley Jnr.
Rick French and Petter Bradley Jnr.

Keirsten Hodgens
Keirsten Hodgens

Ellen Brannigan and Samuel Hopkins
Ellen Brannigan and Samuel Hopkins

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

Debra Monk
Debra Monk

Debra Monk and Donnie Kehr
Debra Monk and Donnie Kehr

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel

Donnie Kehr, Alexa Ray Joel and Cori Gardner
Donnie Kehr, Alexa Ray Joel and Cori Gardner

Alexa Ray Joe, Donnie Kehr and Jackie Romeo
Alexa Ray Joe, Donnie Kehr and Jackie Romeo

Stephen J. Easley from The Buddy Holly Foundation
Stephen J. Easley from The Buddy Holly Foundation

Huey Lewis and Donnie Kehr
Huey Lewis and Donnie Kehr

Huey Lewis, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr
Huey Lewis, Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr

Huey Lewis and Debra Monk
Huey Lewis and Debra Monk

Huey Lewis
Huey Lewis

Alexa Ray Joel and Huey Lewis
Alexa Ray Joel and Huey Lewis

Bryan Campione, Scott Rehl, Cori Gardner, Huey Lewis, Reese Rehl, Donnie Kehr and Kamesh Nagarajan
Bryan Campione, Scott Rehl, Cori Gardner, Huey Lewis, Reese Rehl, Donnie Kehr and Kamesh Nagarajan

Donnie Kehr, Huey Lewis, Rick French and Peter Bradley Jnr.
Donnie Kehr, Huey Lewis, Rick French and Peter Bradley Jnr.

Scott Lewis and Huey Lewis
Scott Lewis and Huey Lewis

Apollo Levine
Apollo Levine

Scott Moore and Bernard Dotson
Scott Moore and Bernard Dotson

Ryan Willard with Charlotte Reardon and Nicole Reardon
Ryan Willard with Charlotte Reardon and Nicole Reardon

J Michael Haynie
J Michael Haynie

Cori Gardner and Dolly Fox
Cori Gardner and Dolly Fox

Kamesh Nagarajan. Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox and Scott Rehl
Kamesh Nagarajan. Bryan Campione, Cori Gardner, Dolly Fox and Scott Rehl



Videos