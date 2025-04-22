Video: GRIEF CAMP Now Playing Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlantic Theater Company will open the world premiere of Grief Camp, written by Eliya Smith (Off-Broadway debut) and directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters (Dana H.) tonight, Tuesday, April 22nd. Check out all new footage here!

The cast of Grief Camp features Arjun Athalye (Disney’s “Goosebumps”), Grace Brennan (Hulu’s “Phony”), Maaike Laanstra-Corn (Homofermenters), Jack DiFalco (The Ferryman), Dominic Gross (Off-Broadway debut), Alden Harris-McCoy (Dear Evan Hansen), Renée-Nicole Powell (Off-Broadway debut), Lark White (Covenant at Roundabout Theatre Company), and Danny Wolohan (The Welkin).

Grief Camp began previews on Friday, April 4th, and will run for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 11th.

It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.

Comments