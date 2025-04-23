Photos: Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE LINKS At The Players Theatre 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be Bold’s production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links continues its run Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre after opening this past weekend. The play runs through Sunday, April 27. See photos from the production.

Hercule Poirot (Eric Fletcher) has his hands full when things are not up to par at the new private golf course in Merlinville-sur-Mer, France. He travels with his roommate Captain Hastings (Gabe DeRose) to Surene Le Green and meets Commissary of Police Madame Bex (Andrea Woodbridge) and Sergeant Marchaud (Sekou Conde), who inform them that Monsieur Renauld, the gentleman they were to meet, has been murdered. Monsieur Giraud (Dustin Iturri) from the Paris Surete soon arrives to investigate.

The group questions the housekeeper Francoise Arrichet (Sue-Ellen Mandell), the maid Leonie (Rheanna Salazar), widow Madame Renauld (Brenda Bell), neighbor Madame Daubreuil (Patricia M. Lawrence), and Jack Renauld (Rhys Athayde) in an attempt to solve the mystery. Madame Daubreuil’s daughter Marthe (Erin Morris) and Hastings’ new acquaintance “Cinderella” (Lexie Showalter) add to the mystery as they move on the fringes.

Understudy swing Will Ernest Adams stands ready to step into the roles of Poirot, Jack, and Leonie while performing the roles of the waiter and butler in the show.

The creative team of Murder on the Links are Shino Frances (director), Brenda Bell (playwright/artistic director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), Michael Sgouros (composer/musician), Kelley Alogna (Stage Manager), and Nicholas Thomas (Light Board Operator). Production team members are Charlene Ilardi (Group Sales) and Andrea Woodbridge and Tracey Yakkey (Marketing and Promotions).

Join Poirot as he works to solve the Murder on the Links now through April 27, 2025, Thurs – Sat at 7p / Wed & Sat at 3p / Sun at 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M – walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal. Tickets are available at BeBoldNY.com.

Photo Credit: Giancarlo Osaben

Comments