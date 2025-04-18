Video: Watch Irish Repertory Theatre's IRISHTOWN Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Irish Repertory Theatre has released a trailer for the world premiere of Irishtown on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth, directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey. The production stars Kate Burton, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Brenda Meaney, and Angela Reed, with voiceover work by Roger Clark. The production runs April 2 from May 25, 2025.

“We could just devise an Irish play… How hard could it be?”

The Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theatre company, have just started rehearsals for their new play. After the astounding success of their last production, the company are scheduled to open on Broadway, with the same visionary playwright at the helm. However, trouble arises when the actors decide she’s going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough?

Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. Irishtown is a hilarious and searing new comedy that explores the commercialization of culture, inviting audiences to experience the fragile creative process and the potential collapse of a collective. Recommended for audiences 16+.

Comments