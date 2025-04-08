News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala

The event was held on April 7 at Cipriani South Street. 

By: Apr. 08, 2025
New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts honored notable alumnus and talented actor, director, and producer Daniel Dae Kim (’96) at its annual gala on April 7 at Cipriani South Street. Check out photos from the event below!

Daniel Dae Kim is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate known for ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O," and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” He is currently featured in Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Most recently, he starred on Broadway in David Henry Hwang’s “Yellow Face” at the Roundabout Theater, a comedic exploration of race, representation, and politics that received rave reviews. The production was filmed for PBS and will premiere on Great Performances this May.

Kim’s television credits include BJ Novak’s “The Premise” (FX), “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (Nat Geo), and “Roar” (Apple TV+). As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produced “The Good Doctor,” which recently concluded on ABC, and the award-winning documentary “Bad Axe” (IFC).

His theater work includes “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Ahmanson Theater), “My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert” (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and “The King and I” at Lincoln Center.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Fred Carlson and Mindi Dickstein

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Hank Thomas and Deborah Willis

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green (Dean NYU Tisch School of the Arts)

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Deborah Willis, Allyson Green and Diane Yu

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Ceci Chan and guests

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Winnie Holzman (Honoree)

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes and Winnie Holzman

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes, Winnie Holzman and Allyson Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes and Winnie Holzman

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Claire Danes

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green, Claire Danes, Winnie Holzman, Ceci Chan and Paul Ttazewell

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Georgina Dopico (NYU Provost)

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Georgina Dopico and Allyson Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green and Family

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
David R. Bernon

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Robert L. Freedman and Jean Kauffman

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green, Robert L. Freedman and Jean Kauffman

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Laurie Cumbo (NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner) and Allyson Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Laurie Cumbo

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Winnie Holzman, Robert L. Freedman and Jean Kauffman

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Jenny Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton (NYU President Emeritus II)

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Karl Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Billy Crudup

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Billy Crudup, Allyson Green,  Daniel Dae Kim and Karl Kenzler

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Karl Kenzler

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Billy Crudup, Daniel Dae Kim and Karl Kenzler

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Billy Crudup and Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Billy Crudup, Daniel Dae Kim and Karl Kenzler

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Jackson Kim and Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green and Sharon Cheng

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Allyson Green and Linda G. Mills (President NYU)

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Gregorio Napoleone and Allyson Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Honorees Winnie Holzman and Daniel Dae Kim

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Anna Deveare Smith

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Anna Deveare Smith

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Alan Bernon and Allyson Green

Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala Image
Ceci Chan and Daniel Dae Kim





