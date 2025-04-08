Photos: Daniel Dae Kim Honored at NYU Tisch 2025 Gala

The event was held on April 7 at Cipriani South Street.
New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts honored notable alumnus and talented actor, director, and producer Daniel Dae Kim (’96) at its annual gala on April 7 at Cipriani South Street. Check out photos from the event below!
Daniel Dae Kim is an actor, director, producer, and social advocate known for ABC’s “Lost,” CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O," and Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon.” He is currently featured in Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”
Most recently, he starred on Broadway in David Henry Hwang’s “Yellow Face” at the Roundabout Theater, a comedic exploration of race, representation, and politics that received rave reviews. The production was filmed for PBS and will premiere on Great Performances this May.
Kim’s television credits include BJ Novak’s “The Premise” (FX), “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” (Nat Geo), and “Roar” (Apple TV+). As a producer, Kim and 3AD executive produced “The Good Doctor,” which recently concluded on ABC, and the award-winning documentary “Bad Axe” (IFC).
His theater work includes “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Ahmanson Theater), “My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert” (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and “The King and I” at Lincoln Center.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
