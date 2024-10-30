Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ROCKERS ON BROADWAY hosted its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. Check out the photos below!

The concert honored rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers included Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel was the evening's special guest.

Other performers included James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” was also a special guest.

Photo Credit: Geneveieve Rafter Keddy

