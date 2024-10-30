News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall

The event was on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY hosted its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. Check out the photos below!

The concert honored rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers included Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel was the evening's special guest. 

Other performers included James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” was also a special guest.

Photo Credit: Geneveieve Rafter Keddy 

Ryan Willard tonight's host

F Michael Haynie

F Michael Haynie

Ryan Willard

Sylvia Smith and Lauren Pritchard

Tamike S. Lawrence

Ryan Willard and Max Sangerman

Max Samgerman

Mike Sangerman

Apollo Levine

Jeremy Schonfeld

Keirsten Hodgens

Keirsten Hodgens

Donnie Kehr and Keirsten Hodgens

Ryann Redmond

Reese Rehl

Reese Rehl

Christine Dwyer

Christine Dwyer

Nik Walker

Christine Dwyer

Nick Prez

Sam Graham

 

Debra Mond

Debra Monk

Honoree Huey Lewis

Donnie Kehr and Hueuy Lewis

Huey Lewis

Alexa Ray Joel and Huey Lewis

Alexa Ray Joel

Alexa Ray Joel

Rockers on the Rise that includes-Gwendolyn Harmsen, Misiyah Seaybrown, Isaiah Smalls, Gus Schonfeld, Amy Santoso, Audrey Simone Winters and Claudia Fabella

Emily McNamara and Ryan Willard

Emily McNamara with the Huey Lewis Package

Huey Lewis

Huey Lewis


 

Reese Rehl and Huey Lewis

Michael Longoria

Michael Longoria

Donnie Kehr

Donnie Kehr

Jackie Romeo

Gabrielle Elisabeth

Gabrielle Elisabeth

Pomme Koch

Pomme Koch

Isabelle Gottfried

Isabelle Gottfried

Honoree Peter Bradley Jr. Ambassador of Rock with Rick French

Peter Bradley Jr.

Peter Bradley Jr.

Constantine Maroulis

Constantine Maroulis

Lauren Pritchard

Lauren Pritchard

Dolly Fox and Cori Gardner

Dolly Fox, May Pang and Rose Gross Marino

Huey Lewis, Debra Monk and Bernard Dotson

Lucas Corrubia and the Sound Team

Lucas Corrubia and the Sound Engineers



