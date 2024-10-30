Photos: ROCKERS ON BROADWAY's BACK IN TIME at Sony Hall

The event was on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY hosted its 31st annual event themed “Back in Time” on Monday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at New York's Sony Hall. Check out the photos below!
The concert honored rock legend Huey Lewis and Peter Bradley, Jr. Additional performers included Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award nominee for Rock of Ages, Jekyll & Hyde), Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Marissa Rosen (Water for Elephants, Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), and Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit), in addition to Hadar Baron, Sam Graham, Emily Pandal, and Nick Prez. Singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel was the evening's special guest.
Other performers included James Carpinello (Little Shop of Horrors, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever), Christine Dwyer (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Waitress, Wicked), Izabelle Gottfried (singer/songwriter), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Wicked), Tamika Lawrence (The Heart of Rock and Roll; Caroline, or Change; Gettin' the Band Back Together), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot), Lauren “Lolo” Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Daniel Quadrino (The Who's Tommy, Wicked), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen, Escape to Margaritaville), Max Sangerman (A Beautiful Noise), and Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud). Jackie Romeo, from season 25 of NBC TV's “The Voice,” was also a special guest.
Photo Credit: Geneveieve Rafter Keddy
Ryan Willard tonight's host
Sylvia Smith and Lauren Pritchard
Tamike S. Lawrence
Ryan Willard and Max Sangerman
Max Samgerman
Mike Sangerman
Donnie Kehr and Keirsten Hodgens
Reese Rehl
Reese Rehl
Debra Mond
Honoree Huey Lewis
Donnie Kehr and Hueuy Lewis
Alexa Ray Joel and Huey Lewis
Alexa Ray Joel
Alexa Ray Joel
Rockers on the Rise that includes-Gwendolyn Harmsen, Misiyah Seaybrown, Isaiah Smalls, Gus Schonfeld, Amy Santoso, Audrey Simone Winters and Claudia Fabella
Emily McNamara and Ryan Willard
Emily McNamara with the Huey Lewis Package
Reese Rehl and Huey Lewis
Jackie Romeo
Honoree Peter Bradley Jr. Ambassador of Rock with Rick French
Peter Bradley Jr.
Peter Bradley Jr.
Dolly Fox, May Pang and Rose Gross Marino
Huey Lewis, Debra Monk and Bernard Dotson
Lucas Corrubia and the Sound Team
Lucas Corrubia and the Sound Engineers
Videos